Trump cheers C-SPAN anchor’s suspension for lying over tweeting about POTUS with Scaramucci
President Donald Trump is cheering C-SPAN’s announcement that it has suspended Steve Scully after the longtime political editor and moderator of “Washington Journal” lied about a suspicious tweet – to a former Trump ally.
Scully “admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci,” the Associated Press reports.
“The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.”
That debate was canceled when Trump declared it would be a “waste of time” to debate virtually, after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Trump immediately cheered the announcement, falsely claiming the Debate Commission did not treat him “fairly.”
I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020
Scully, in the now-deleted tweet, had said to Scaramucci, “should I respond to trump.”
Trump had been attacking Scully:
Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020
“Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him,” the AP adds.
The MAGA crowd is celebrating:
The fix was in. He should be fired and the debate commission should be disbanded. Did the debate commission do anything to confirm that he was hacked or did they just go along with it because it was convenient? Anyone with a brain knew that it was bullshit. https://t.co/TxA4cWxoK5
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2020
Steve Scully the moderator of the Debate that never happened admitted he lied about his twitter act. being hacked. Fired from C-Span. Chris Wallace gave Scully his “unbiased” blessing this week. Said he believed him. So much for a Chris Wallace endorsement. Just saying.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 15, 2020
Steve Scully got suspended after he lied about being hacked.
Joy Reid ended up with a primetime show on MSNBC.
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2020
I KNEW IT! From the very beginning, I knew Biden intern Steve Scully was LYING! https://t.co/GXQyfvsewy
— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 15, 2020
2020 Election
Taxpayers paid for embattled GOP senator to robocall constituents during early voting: report
Interim Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) used taxpayer funds to robocall Arizonians as she continues to trail Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly.
"Less than three weeks before a tough election, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) has used her office’s taxpayer-funded resources to send out a robocall touting a key campaign issue—her work on COVID-19 policy—to Arizonans," The Daily Beast reported Thursday.
"Normally, mass official communication with constituents so close to an election would be prohibited," The Beast explained. "But a waiver approved by the Senate Rules Committee in March has made it permissible—if, and only if, the communication is for the purposes of 'providing updated information about the pandemic, and providing information about the federal government's response.'”
2020 Election
Trump, Biden duel in TV town halls, but COVID-19 disrupts campaign
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden were holding competing televised town halls Thursday, as a coronavirus case in the entourage of Kamala Harris forced Biden's vice presidential pick to suspend travel.
Trump, well behind in the polls ahead of November 3, was set to try and drown out Biden by holding a rival town hall on NBC at exactly the same primetime slot as the Democratic candidate was already scheduled to appear on ABC.
"Watch tonight. We're going have a little entertainment," Trump told his latest rally in Greenville, North Carolina.
Originally, both candidates had been meant to meet for what would have been their second of three presidential debates.
2020 Election
Trump desperately tries to lower expectations for ‘major fake’ NBC town hall
President Donald Trump is desperate to lower expectations for Thursday night's town hall, which he is doing for NBC News.
Hours before it is slated to begin Trump tweeted, calling it a "major Fake" forum.
The President does not perform well in town halls, where real voters ask him real life questions. Trump has demonstrated little grasp over policy matters, instead preferring to establish a shared victimization relationship with his supporters as he increasingly complains how everything is unfair for him, a billionaire real estate magnate and supposed leader of the free world.