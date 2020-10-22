Trump claims he was ‘kidding’ about injecting bleach — CNN’s Jim Acosta says that was a lie

During the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the president argued he was just kidding about injecting disinfectants into the human body to fight COVID-19.

During a press conference in April, Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected as a remedy for coronavirus.

During the final presidential debate, Trump attempted to walk back his remarks by claiming he was just kidding.

Trump claims he was "kidding" when he suggested bleach might be a coronavirus treatment, which is not true pic.twitter.com/Y1HUFc4wBt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta fact-checked Trump on his claim.

Trump claims again he was joking about Americans injecting themselves with disinfectants. Fact check: He was not joking. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 23, 2020