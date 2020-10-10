Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump cleared for travel by White House doctor — who refuses to say whether the president has tested negative for COVID

Published

4 mins ago

on

Donald Trump exits Air Force One in South Dakota, U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Nancy Ausland

President Donald Trump has been cleared for travel by White House physician Sean Conley.

Conley announced the end of Trump’s COVID-19 quarantine in a memo sent to Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the president meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized stands, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” Conley claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has a Monday campaign rally in Florida, a Tuesday rally in Pennsylvania, and a Wednesday rally in Iowa.

The White House press corps scrutinized the statement from Dr. Conley.

“It doesn’t say he tested negative. But CDC guidelines for essential workers don’t require that for a return to work,” noted NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times also honed-in on what was not said in the statement.

“The statement does not say explicitly that Trump has tested negative for the virus nor does it say whether he is still on medication,” Baker noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Trump had actually tested negative for Covid — and we have no indication that he has — it seems like something he’d want his doctor to put out, clearly and asap,” wrote Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker. “Or something to which he’d give the TWEET TREATMENT. And nothing like that has happened yet.”

Brian Karem, who covers the White House for Playboy magazine, said “something doesn’t add up.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump cleared for travel by White House doctor — who refuses to say whether Trump has tested negative for COVID

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been cleared for travel by White House physician Sean Conley.

Conley announced the end of Trump's COVID-19 quarantine in a memo sent to Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary.

"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the president meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized stands, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," Conley claimed.

Trump has a Monday campaign rally in Florida, a Tuesday rally in Pennsylvania, and a Wednesday rally in Iowa.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Fire Chuck Todd’: NBC News told anchor ‘is single-handedly ruining Meet the Press’

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

NBC News was blasted on Saturday after announcing that a controversial right-wing radio host would appear on "Meet the Press."

Hugh Hewitt remains a NBC News and MSNBC "contributor" after losing his weekend show on MSNBC.

Hewitt was booked after his highly criticized push to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

"Every Catholic, indeed every person of any faith, has to realize the left despises them and that the Democrats shelter this virulent bigotry and pretend it’s something else," Hewitt argued about a party running Catholic Joe Biden for president.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Fatal shooting during dueling protests in Denver — two taken into custody

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

There was a fatal shooting in Denver, Colorado on Saturday.

"One person has died and two people are in custody after a shooting during dueling protests Saturday in downtown Denver, according to police and media reports. A man participating in what was billed as a 'Patriot Rally' sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun," The Denver Post reported Saturday.

https://twitter.com/DenverPolice/status/1315060397779701762

Two guns were reportedly recovered at the scene.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE