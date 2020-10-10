Trump cleared for travel by White House doctor — who refuses to say whether the president has tested negative for COVID

President Donald Trump has been cleared for travel by White House physician Sean Conley.

Conley announced the end of Trump’s COVID-19 quarantine in a memo sent to Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the president meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized stands, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” Conley claimed.

Trump has a Monday campaign rally in Florida, a Tuesday rally in Pennsylvania, and a Wednesday rally in Iowa.

The White House press corps scrutinized the statement from Dr. Conley.

“It doesn’t say he tested negative. But CDC guidelines for essential workers don’t require that for a return to work,” noted NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times also honed-in on what was not said in the statement.

“The statement does not say explicitly that Trump has tested negative for the virus nor does it say whether he is still on medication,” Baker noted.

“If Trump had actually tested negative for Covid — and we have no indication that he has — it seems like something he’d want his doctor to put out, clearly and asap,” wrote Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker. “Or something to which he’d give the TWEET TREATMENT. And nothing like that has happened yet.”

Brian Karem, who covers the White House for Playboy magazine, said “something doesn’t add up.”

On October 7 the WH said @realDonaldTrump felt great and had been fever free for four days. No further mention was made of a fever until tonight when we are told he has been fever free for more than 24 hours. Something doesn't add up. "All symptoms improved" – which ones? pic.twitter.com/HlwHnNsvet — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 11, 2020