Trump considered Superman costume ‘stunt’ while leaving Walter Reed after coronavirus hospitalization: NYT

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image. Henry Cavill as Superman (screengrab) and White House photo of Donald Trump by Tia Dufour.

Concerns about Donald Trump’s mental state are unlikely to decrease after a bizarre New York Times report the president’s mindset while he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer,” The Times reported.

“He ultimately did not go ahead with the stunt,” the newspaper added.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
