Trump defies quarantine and returns to Oval Office for briefing on stimulus and Hurricane Delta: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump/Screenshot

President Donald Trump on Wednesday apparently ended his COVID-19 quarantine and returned to work at the Oval Office.

White House deputy communications director Brian Morgenstern told reporters that Trump was being briefed on the status of coronavirus stimulus negotiations and Hurricane Delta.

Trump returning to the Oval Office was first noticed by reporters who spotted a Marine outside the door, which is seen as a sign Trump is in the office.

“Mark Meadows is with Trump in Oval, and Dan Scavino, per White House. The president came in from the colonnade, which kept him away from West Wing hallways where staff still working,” Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs reported.

“Trump has gone to the Oval Office, over the objections of aides who wanted him to remain isolated in the residence while recovering from the coronavirus,” New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported.

Trump suspended stimulus talks on Tuesday, but then restarted talks with public negotiations on his Twitter account late in the evening. Meanwhile, Hurricane Delta is expected to strike Louisiana on Friday.

Breaking Banner

Accomplished physician begs White House to ‘just come clean’ on Trump’s health after offering ‘contradictory’ updates

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Dr. Ashish Jha responded to an update from President Trump's doctors who said he's been "symptom free" from coronavirus for 24-hours.

According to Jha, "all of this is very confusing."

"I wish they would just come clean and explain what's going on with the President," he said, adding that the updates regarding Trump's health are "certainly contradictory."

"There was a lot of evasiveness over the weekend ... and the failure to tell us when he [last tested negative for coronavirus] is confusing because, why are they keeping that?" he said. "It's really important information, it would be helpful for contact tracing, letting people who might have been exposed."

Breaking Banner

Yale psychiatrist says Trump’s behavior meets the criteria for him to be locked in a psychiatric facility

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's maskless return to the White House on Monday following a weekend at Walter Reed Medical Center shows that he wants his supporters to "prove their loyalty to him with their lives," Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee said in an interview with Salon.

Trump, who is still infected with the novel coronavirus, took off his mask on the Truman balcony and saluted Marine One before entering the White House and possibly exposing a photographer and others around him. Trump suggested in a video that he may now be "immune" from the virus, even as his doctor warned that the president was "not be entirely out of the woods yet."

2020 Election

Republicans are giving all Americans a lesson on voter suppression – watch closely

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

It's a civics lesson young students and academia won't have to read about in history books - because they are living it firsthand right now. Voter suppression. It seems to be the only way Republicans can ensure their unethical, sharp-tongued, bully-based candidate stays in the White House - but at what cost to our democracy?

Voter suppression is not a new strategy in campaigning, but the way in which it's being manipulated currently is indeed something unique to this GOP variety. Voter suppression is normally used to influence the outcome of an election by discouraging or preventing specific groups of people from voting. Political campaigning attempts to alter likely voting behavior by changing the opinions of potential voters through persuasion and organization, activating otherwise inactive voters, or registering new supporters.

