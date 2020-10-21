Quantcast
Trump DHS officials ‘seemingly unaware’ they met cybersecurity expert with alleged Kremlin ties: report

Published

1 min ago

on

A German cybersecurity expert who was accused by his own country’s counterintelligence officials of taking part in Russian influence operations met last year with members of President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security.

The Daily Beast reports that Hans-Wilhelm Dünn, president of the German Cyber-Security Council, came to America last November and met with several DHS officials, including Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Driggers.

Dünn would then subsequently dine with Michael Chertoff, the former Secretary of Homeland Security under George W. Bush and now the CEO of the Chertoff Group.

The Daily Beast notes that these visits were problematic because “about six months before he arrived in America, Dünn had been publicly exposed in the German media as having numerous links to Russian intelligence and influence operations, including one financed by the U.S.-sanctioned oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

However, the publication said that DHS officials were “seemingly unaware” of the allegations leveled against Dünn. Additionally, high-ranking government officials in France also met with Dünn and were also seemingly ignorant of his alleged Kremlin ties.


Scott Atlas is Trump’s Doctor Death

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

After all this time, most of us realize that Donald Trump is a Russian asset. Not that he’s a secret mole necessarily or even The Manchurian Candidate, but Vladimir Putin plays him like a balalaika strumming Song of the Volga Boatmen.

No one but the two of them knows with absolute certainty why this is—whether it’s money-related (probably) or something else—but unwittingly or not, the cash-strapped president’s certainly playing the “useful idiot” role so beloved in spy fiction and such TV shows as “Homeland.” Doubtless to Putin’s delight, a second term would see an even more concerted effort on Trump’s part to tear apart the NATO alliance and other vital international coalitions, not to mention a further fracturing of these United States.

‘Pathetic’: Trump called a ‘monster’ for declaring there’s ‘not much’ he could have done differently on COVID-19

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is now saying there's "not much" he could have done differently in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, despite having more than 225,000 deaths and over 8.5 million cases on his record.

By almost every metric President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst of any large nation. The United States has by far the most COVID-19 cases. In second place is India, with a population four times that of the U.S.

America has had the most coronavirus deaths. On a per-capita basis for number of deaths the U.S. comes in at number 12 out of 217 countries and other politically-recognized areas. That means there are 205 nations that have done a better job than the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

The View’s Sunny Hostin calls out GOP voter suppression ‘shenanigans’: ‘Reeks of desperation’

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called out Republican "shenanigans" intended to suppress voter turnout.

The panelists discussed reports of President Donald Trump's supporters -- including one Miami police officer -- trying to intimidate voters and wreaking "havoc" outside polling stations, and Hostin said that doesn't show a lot of confidence.

"Well, it just seems to me that it reeks of desperation, but primarily from the Republican Party," Hostin said. "All of the shenanigans that seem to be coming up, you know, are the Republican Party trying to limit the number of polling stations, the Republican Party in California putting out these sort of dummy ballot boxes."

