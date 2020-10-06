Trump didn’t like the two questions reporters shouted as he left Walter Reed: report
President Donald J. Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center wearing a mask and gesturing as he headed back to the White House. But it was what happened before he sat down in his vehicle that made reporters’ heads turn.
Yahoo’s Hunter Walker was the traveling print pool reporter who shouted the two questions Trump declined to acknowledge.
“Mr. President, how many of your staff are sick?” Walker asked. “How many of your staff are sick?”
Walker then asked, “Do you think you might be a superspreader, Mr. President?”
“Nicolle, I’m pretty certain he didn’t like those two questions,” MSNBC’S Brian Williams said.
“Yeah, I don’t think he liked those questions,” Nicolle Wallace agreed.
