Trump exhibiting compromised performance from sleep deprivation, new research suggests
Sleep deprivation is known to have large neurobehavioral impacts. New research indicates that the President of the United States is not immune from these negative consequences.The study, published in Economic Letters, suggests that Donald Trump’s sleeping habits have become worse over time — and this change is correlated with reductions in his performance.“Economists recently have taken a greater interest in studying sleep. Analyzing a proxy for President Trump’s sleep over time was feasible thanks to his frequent Twitter use,” said study author Douglas Almond, a professor at Columbia Universi…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: