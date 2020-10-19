Quantcast
Trump exhibiting compromised performance from sleep deprivation, new research suggests

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

Sleep deprivation is known to have large neurobehavioral impacts. New research indicates that the President of the United States is not immune from these negative consequences.The study, published in Economic Letters, suggests that Donald Trump’s sleeping habits have become worse over time — and this change is correlated with reductions in his performance.“Economists recently have taken a greater interest in studying sleep. Analyzing a proxy for President Trump’s sleep over time was feasible thanks to his frequent Twitter use,” said study author Douglas Almond, a professor at Columbia Universi…

2020 Election

These 6 key battleground states will decide the 2020 presidential election — and Trump trails Biden in all of them

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

The November 3 US presidential election is boiling down to a handful of key states that will decide the race between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Trump carved a narrow path to victory in 2016 by winning the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona.

This time polls have him behind in all six -- albeit by narrow margins in some.

Trump also trails by a slim margin in three other states he won in 2016 -- Georgia, Iowa and Ohio, according to an average of state polls by the website RealClearPolitics (RCP).

Toxic masculinity has become a threat to public health

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

As if the first two waves of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States weren't enough to inspire serious political changes to stop the coronavirus, health experts have sounded the alarm that a third wave is underway. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are rising across the nation, specifically in the Dakotas, Nebraska, and Montana, as the seasons change and the election nears.

It's certainly taken a lot of resilience and strength to persevere through this pandemic — particularly given the backdrop of political chaos, uncertainty and immense change in our daily lives. Yet perhaps it is this attitude of "staying strong," and acting stoically — which is rooted in a culture that favors and thrives off toxic masculinity — that has hurt and continues to hurt us the most.

Senior White House staff would ‘roll their eyes’ at Dr. Fauci while he was trying to brief Trump: Ex-official

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper hosted a special show detailing the responses to the coronavirus under President Donald Trump's administration Sunday. "The Insiders," featured former Trump officials and government experts who faced off against the political campaign against the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to former Homeland Security official Olivia Troye and Dr. Rick Bright, who was quickly at work in January trying to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, Tapper questioned the president's ongoing recklessness.

"The president is directly putting the health and even lives of supporters and Americans at risk by holding these rallies all over the country," said Tapper. "No masks, no distancing. Do you think he realizes that? Do you think he understands he is putting their health at risk?"

