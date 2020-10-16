Trump falls for satirical website’s fake news story about Twitter helping Biden

President Donald Trump on Friday got fooled into believing a headline from a satirical website was an actual news story.

Specifically, the president posted a link to the conservative parody news website Babylon Bee, which earlier this week published a satirical story with the headline, “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News.”

“Wow, this has never been done in history,” the president wrote. “This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.”

In reality, of course, Twitter couldn’t have shut down its entire network because otherwise Trump would not be able to take to Twitter to complain about it.