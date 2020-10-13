Quantcast
Trump fears ‘how embarrassing it would be to lose’ to Biden after mocking him as senile: NYT

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump speaking at the Iowa Republican Party's 2015 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump telegraphed his fear over losing to Joe Biden during a Tuesday evening campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“With just three weeks until Election Day, and President Trump on the defensive in every major battleground state, the president’s top aides know they must change the trajectory of the race,” Jonathan Martin of The New York Times reports. “So as Mr. Trump returns to the campaign trail this week after being hospitalized for his coronavirus infection, his advisers are sending him out with a teleprompter, as they at times did before his diagnosis, in hopes he’ll drive a more coherent message against his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.”

“Yet the president also made clear he had other issues on his mind besides the populist message that his campaign wanted him to give in Johnstown. Namely, how embarrassing it would be to lose to an opponent he has repeatedly mocked as being senile,” Martin reported.

“I’m running against the single worst candidate in the history of presidential politics, and you know what that does?” Trump asked. “That puts more pressure on me.”

“Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this? It’s unbelievable,” he said.

“He has no idea what he’s saying. How the hell do you lose to a guy like this, is this possible? Oh, I’ll never come to Pennsylvania again,” Trump promised.

