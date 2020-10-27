Trump fires NOAA’s chief scientist for asking political appointees to follow scientific integrity rules
The Chief Scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is out.
Craig McLean, who until recently was the acting chief scientist, had sent a memo to political appointees at NOAA requesting that they, like everyone else, observe the agency’s scientific integrity rules, The New York Times reports.
The next day one of President Donald Trump’s political appointees, Erik Noble, told him he was out and had already been replaced.
The NOAA is the federal government’s premier scientific agency. It oversees vital agencies including the National Weather Service.
The Times reveals that Trump’s new political appointees at the agency “have questioned accepted facts about climate change and imposed stricter controls on communications at the agency.”
It’s a formula Americans have seen at other federal agencies under this president, including the scandal surrounding Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo.
“Mr. McLean had sent some of the new political appointees a message that asked them to acknowledge the agency’s scientific integrity policy, which prohibits manipulating research or presenting ideologically driven findings,” The Times reports.
“Respectfully, by what authority are you sending this to me?” Noble replied to McLean.
The following morning, Dr. Noble responded. “You no longer serve as the acting chief scientist for NOAA,” he informed Mr. McLean, adding that a new chief scientist had already been appointed. “Thank you for your service.”
Many Americans may not have been familiar with NOAA, but last year Trump’s infamous redrawing of a vital Hurricane Dorian forecasting map made headlines for weeks, after weather forecasters were forced to correct Trump’s false statements about a storm’s trajectory.
Last fall McLean emails staff at NOAA criticizing the agency’s kowtowing to Trump “political” and a “danger to public health and safety.”
2020 Election
Trump chants ‘COVID!’ ten times in a row after Obama slams him as ‘jealous’ of virus
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again complained about the amount of media coverage being given to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump made the remarks at a campaign event in Lansing, Michigan, where he reminded supporters that he had been infected by the virus.
"I would like to give me full credit," the president said of his recovery. "I don't want to give the drug any credit. I want to say, because I am a very young person that's in perfect physical shape, I took that virus and I woke up the next morning and I felt like Superman."
Trump then motioned to members of the media at the event.
Breaking Banner
Man who raised concerns about his state’s hospital capacity dies one month after contracting COVID
John Bjorkman, 66, a beloved father, grandfather and lifelong educator in De Smet, South Dakota, was profiled by CNN this Tuesday in the wake of his death last week from coronavirus.
Bjorkman battled the virus for a month before he passed away. In September, he spoke to a local news outlet, saying there were several days where he was "fighting for every breath" and that he didn't know if he'd see the next day.
When he was airlifted to the hospital, Bjorkman overheard physicians say their Sioux Falls hospital didn't have the capacity to house more coronavirus patients -- a detail that wasn't made public at the time. He was later returned to South Dakota and placed in a local swing bed program, where he died soon thereafter.
2020 Election
Trumps says will pass ‘best stimulus’ after election
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Republicans will approve a pandemic rescue package for the US economy after the November 3 election, seeming to concede defeat on efforts to reach a deal this week.
He also improbably predicted Republicans would regain control of the lower house of Congress, and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the impasse in talks over steps to help counteract the devastating impact that the health crisis has had on households and businesses.
"She's not interested in helping the people," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"But after the election we will get the best stimulus package you've ever seen because I think we're going to take back the House," said Trump, who is trailing well behind former vice president Joe Biden in the polls.