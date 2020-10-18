Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump forgets France’s Emmanuel Macron is president — and not prime minister

Published

1 min ago

on

US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron held a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in London POOL/AFP / ludovic MARIN

President Donald Trump likes to make fun of his rival Joe Biden’s verbal lapses but on Saturday he made his own goof as he took a pot shot at French President Emmanuel Macron and effectively demoted him.

Trump’s error downgrading Macron to prime minister came as he spoke at a campaign rally in Michigan, one of a flurry of stops he is making in the final three weeks of the presidential race as he trails Democrat Biden in the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had been speaking about the old NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which he called a bad deal for America and insisted on renegotiating, when he turned his attention to Macron and the Paris climate change accord.

Trump, who questions the science behind global warming, pulled the US out of that landmark global accord in 2017, saying it was costing American jobs.

“And you know what else I stopped? The Paris environmental accord,” Trump said.

“And I like Prime Minister Macron a lot. But I said ‘how’s it going over there? How is the accord doing?’ They’re not doing too good,” Trump said.

“I saved you trillions of dollars, nobody else would have done it. I said it was a disaster, they basically wanted to take our wealth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump used to enjoy a sort of bromance relationship with Macron but their ties have cooled over the years and featured a so-called handshake war — in which Macron mimicked the US president’s penchant for shaking hard and not letting go.

At a bilateral meeting in 2019 in France, Macron gripped Trump’s hand so long and firmly he left a white thumbprint on it.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

John Bolton: ‘Trump will not leave graciously if he loses’

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told CNN's Jake Tapper that he doesn't anticipate President Donald Trump will go quietly if he loses in November.

Speaking to Tapper as part of a special on former Trump officials who have turned against him, Bolton confessed that he doesn't have faith in the president's maturity to move forward after a loss.

"I think the Defense Department is in good hands with [Mark] Esper and [Mark] Milley," said Bolton. "I have no concerns as long as they're still in office. Let's be clear: Trump will not leave graciously if he loses. He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don't think we know. It is -- it is very troubling that he has said, 'I can't lose unless there's fraud.' Of course, he can lose in an honest election. And I think this is really on the leadership of the party, elected officials, private citizens. If it is clear, what the outcome is, it is up to Republicans, not Democrats, to say, 'This is on us. He has to go.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump was more ‘preoccupied with profit-making’ than US safety: Former national security briefer recalls

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

A former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, Elizabeth Neumann, explained in a panel discussion with CNN's Jake Tapper, that she thinks President Donald Trump has violated his oath of office and is putting the country at risk. To make matters worse, a former briefer to Trump recalled the president more focus on turning a profit while in the White House.

"The fact is that he was not interested in doing the business of governing," Neumann explained. "We were able to make progress if he wasn't paying attention to our issues. But let's just take the issue of the rise of domestic terrorism in our country. That's a very complex issue. It's one that requires defining the threat, articulating the threat, and setting forth a strategy of how we're going to go after this emerging threat."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Senior White House staff would ‘roll their eyes’ at Dr. Fauci was he was trying to brief Trump: Ex-official

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper hosted a special show detailing the responses to the coronavirus under President Donald Trump's administration Sunday. "The Insiders," featured former Trump officials and government experts who faced off against the political campaign against the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to former Homeland Security official Olivia Troye and Dr. Rick Bright, who was quickly at work in January trying to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, Tapper questioned the president's ongoing recklessness.

"The president is directly putting the health and even lives of supporters and Americans at risk by holding these rallies all over the country," said Tapper. "No masks, no distancing. Do you think he realizes that? Do you think he understands he is putting their health at risk?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE