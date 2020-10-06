Trump freaks out after Mike Bloomberg spends tens of millions on ads targeting Florida seniors

President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent out a panicky tweet attacking former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg for dropping tens of millions of dollars on ads targeting Florida seniors.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg, who made a fool of himself on the Dems debate stage when Elizabeth Warren & the others simply took him apart, is going ‘crazy’ trying to buy his way back into the Liberal Democrat’s hearts,” the president wrote. “His Florida ads are lies. I am much better for SENIORS than Sleepy!”

Bloomberg last week announced a massive $40 million ad buy aimed at boosting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Florida.

As Politico reported at the time, the ad buy was just the first part of Bloomberg’s pledge to spend $100 million in Florida to defeat the president.

“This fall, the path to the presidency goes through Florida — and with mail-in ballots going out this week, voters will soon start deciding who gets its 29 electoral votes,” Bloomberg told the publication. “That’s why we’re doing everything in our power to tell the story of Donald Trump’s failed presidency and why we need Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.”

