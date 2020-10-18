Trump gaffe demotes France’s Macron
President Donald Trump likes to make fun of his rival Joe Biden’s verbal lapses but on Saturday he made his own goof as he took a pot shot at French President Emmanuel Macron and effectively demoted him.
Trump’s error downgrading Macron to prime minister came as he spoke at a campaign rally in Michigan, one of a flurry of stops he is making in the final three weeks of the presidential race as he trails Democrat Biden in the polls.
Trump had been speaking about the old NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which he called a bad deal for America and insisted on renegotiating, when he turned his attention to Macron and the Paris climate change accord.
Trump, who questions the science behind global warming, pulled the US out of that landmark global accord in 2017, saying it was costing American jobs.
“And you know what else I stopped? The Paris environmental accord,” Trump said.
“And I like Prime Minister Macron a lot. But I said ‘how’s it going over there? How is the accord doing?’ They’re not doing too good,” Trump said.
“I saved you trillions of dollars, nobody else would have done it. I said it was a disaster, they basically wanted to take our wealth.”
Trump used to enjoy a sort of bromance relationship with Macron but their ties have cooled over the years and featured a so-called handshake war — in which Macron mimicked the US president’s penchant for shaking hard and not letting go.
At a bilateral meeting in 2019 in France, Macron gripped Trump’s hand so long and firmly he left a white thumbprint on it.
2020 Election
Paranoid Trump compiling enemies list of conservatives who are turning on him: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump is building up an enemies list of GOP lawmakers and other conservatives who have been critical of him as his re-election campaign staggers to the finish line, with the intent of taking revenge should he manage to pull off a victory on November 3rd.
Following a week when Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) told supporters that the party is facing a "bloodbath" on November 3rd , and put the blame squarely on Trump, the Beast reports Sasse's comments --and rumblings from other conservative lawmakers -- have not gone unnoticed at the White House.
2020 Election
Trump’s collapsing campaign is crippling Lindsey Graham’s re-election hopes: report
According to a report from Politico, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is in the fight of his political life that could see his time in the Senate come to a close in November due to his close association with Donald Trump.
With his numbers in the polls showing him in a virtual tie with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison, Graham is reportedly hoping his rush to seat Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court will rally enough conservatives to turn out at the polls to stave off what would be an embarrassing defeat.
2020 Election
Noam Chomsky: ‘If you don’t push the lever for the Democrats, you are assisting Trump’
Noam Chomsky, one of the world's foremost public intellectuals, has provided the international left with wisdom, guidance and inspiration for nearly 60 years. Proving that he operates at the locus where argumentation and activism meet, he demonstrates indispensable intellectual leadership on issues of foreign policy, democratic socialism and rejection of corporate media bromides.This article first appeared in Salon