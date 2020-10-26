Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump gave the middle class what all Republican presidents have since Reagan — new wealth for the already rich: op-ed

Published

20 mins ago

on

Before Donald Trump was elected, he promised to be a different kind of Republican when it came to decades of GOP economic mismanagement. But what Trump ultimately delivered is what all Republican presidents have delivered since Ronald Reagan, according to Rolling Stone’s Tom Dickinson — “bubbly new wealth for the already rich, while putting the middle-class through the wringer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickinson writes that Trump’s betrayal of the middle class has played out in plain view.

“First with Trump’s 2017 tax cut, which showered wealth on the richest, offering the middle class a drop in the bucket, and now with a pandemic response that has inflated the wealth of billionaires, even as main-street America reels under a Depression-level crisis,” he writes. “If Donald Trump fooled you once, shame on him. If he fools you twice, shame on you.”

Fast-forward to the coronavirus pandemic, and the stimulus relief doled out to Americans to help keep them afloat in the midst of rolling lockdowns amounted to “crumbs on the table.” Speaking to Rolling Stone, Brown University political economist Mark Blyth says this was intentional and the payments were distributed in a way designed to produce confusion and delay, relying significantly on paper checks.

“Why did we use checks?” Blyth asks. “Because you want it to be a f**k up. … You want half the people not to get the money, because your real clients are the corporates — not the citizens, you don’t give a shit about them. You care about the top 10 percent of the people who effectively own 80 percent of the stocks. That’s who the constituency is.”

Read the full op-ed over at Rolling Stone.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump gave the middle class what all Republican presidents have since Reagan — new wealth for the already rich: op-ed

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Before Donald Trump was elected, he promised to be a different kind of Republican when it came to decades of GOP economic mismanagement. But what Trump ultimately delivered is what all Republican presidents have delivered since Ronald Reagan, according to Rolling Stone's Tom Dickinson -- "bubbly new wealth for the already rich, while putting the middle-class through the wringer."

Dickinson writes that Trump's betrayal of the middle class has played out in plain view.

"First with Trump’s 2017 tax cut, which showered wealth on the richest, offering the middle class a drop in the bucket, and now with a pandemic response that has inflated the wealth of billionaires, even as main-street America reels under a Depression-level crisis," he writes. "If Donald Trump fooled you once, shame on him. If he fools you twice, shame on you."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Clinton’s lead was collapsing at this point in 2016 — but Biden is holding steady: CNN election expert

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Four years ago, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton saw her polling lead drastically shrink in the waning days of the 2020 campaign after former FBI director James Comey released his now-infamous letter announcing a new discovery related to the Clinton email investigation.

This year, writes CNN election expert Harry Enten, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is facing no such erosion at the polls eight days before election day.

"By this point four years ago, he was rapidly closing the gap with Hillary Clinton," Enten argues. "No such advancements can be seen in the 2020 polling against Biden."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Jared Kushner: ‘Complaining’ Black people have to ‘want to be successful’

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

White House adviser Jared Kushner argued on Monday that the Black community is struggling because they do not "want to be successful."

Kushner made the remarks on Fox & Friends after he was asked about a recent meeting with Ice Cube.

"There's been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation," Kushner explained. "You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they'd go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE