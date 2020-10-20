Quantcast
Trump gets asked about Biden debate preparations — but rants about ‘terrible’ Hillary Clinton instead

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump appears during a rally Dec. 10, 2019. (Matt Smith Photographer/Shutterstock.com)

The hosts of Fox & Friends tried to get President Donald Trump to focus on his upcoming debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden — but the president responded by attacking 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton.

During his Tuesday morning Fox News interview, host Brian Kilmeade asked the president if he planned on doing anything differently this week’s debate, as he was widely panned for constantly interrupting Biden during the first presidential debate.



“Well, Joe lies, and he lies a lot and he says things that are crazy,” the president responded. “Far worse than Hillary! Hillary was a much smarter person than him but they play a much dirtier game. And she was dirty! I mean, look, with the emails and everything else, I’m not talking about that. She was terrible!”

Kilmeade again pressed him about whether he would stop trying to interrupt Biden so much.

“Well look, I do my own debating and I do fine!” Trump replied. “I do my own debating and a lot of people said I won! And if you look at the Hispanic, it was very interesting they did a Hispanic population poll and it was at 77 percent!”

The poll that Trump is referring to is an unscientific poll conducted by Spanish-language network Telemundo over Twitter that was gamed by Trump supporters to generate a favorable outcome.

Watch the video below.




