Trump gets schooled by a historian for comparing his achievements to Abraham Lincoln’s

During the final presidential debate on Thursday, President Donald Trump boasted that he had done more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln. On Friday, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin appeared on CNN and blasted Trump for his remark.

“The most important thing in a time of crisis is for a president to be willing it take responsibility. One of FDR’s aides once said when things are going on right, people don’t have to think a lot about the character demanded by the presidency. He can just stay in that old picture frame,” she told CNN host Chris Cuomo.

“But when there is adversary settling in, and individuals have problems that are too big for them to solve, they need leadership, they need national direction, they need national guidance, they need a collective response so that they can work together to solve the crisis.”

“[Trump] said I’ve done more for Black Americans with the possible exception of Lincoln. Lincoln would never talk that way. [Lincoln] said, don’t call me a liberator. It was the anti-slavery movement and the Union soldiers that did it all,” Goodwin said.

She noted that the Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration had achieved far more than the Trump administration. But even President Johnson gave credit to the civil rights movement rather than brag about himself.

Watch video below: