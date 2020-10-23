Trump gets schooled by a historian for comparing his achievements to Abraham Lincoln’s

During the final presidential debate on Thursday, President Donald Trump boasted that he had done more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln. On Friday, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin appeared on CNN and blasted Trump for his remark.
“The most important thing in a time of crisis is for a president to be willing it take responsibility. One of FDR’s aides once said when things are going on right, people don’t have to think a lot about the character demanded by the presidency. He can just stay in that old picture frame,” she told CNN host Chris Cuomo.
“But when there is adversary settling in, and individuals have problems that are too big for them to solve, they need leadership, they need national direction, they need national guidance, they need a collective response so that they can work together to solve the crisis.”
“[Trump] said I’ve done more for Black Americans with the possible exception of Lincoln. Lincoln would never talk that way. [Lincoln] said, don’t call me a liberator. It was the anti-slavery movement and the Union soldiers that did it all,” Goodwin said.
She noted that the Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration had achieved far more than the Trump administration. But even President Johnson gave credit to the civil rights movement rather than brag about himself.
President Donald Trump attempted to brand former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate of "needless death" during a Friday night campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida.
"Biden is the candidate of endless wars and needless deaths," Trump argued, as coronavirus fatalities continue to mount.
"The United States is in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the coronavirus to date, with more new cases reported across the country on Friday than on any other single day since the pandemic began," The New York Timesreported Friday.
Attorneys representing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are threatening to sue the Lincoln Project over two Times Square billboards criticizing the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lincoln Project posted a copy of a letter sent by attorney Marc Kasowitz.
"I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square," Kasowitz wrote.
"Those ads show Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans and New Yorkers, and attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement that "[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that's their problem" (alteration in original), with body bags underneath," the letter read.