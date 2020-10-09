Trump had the worst two-week stretch possible going into the final month of an election: GOP strategist

A growing number of GOP operatives and donors are concerned that President Trump is letting his reelection chances slip away and are suggesting that the party shift its focus towards protecting seats in Congress, NBC News reports.
“Vulnerable GOP candidates are currently tethered to an unpopular president, fighting for survival against a potential blue wave after Trump’s widely panned performance in the first debate, his coronavirus diagnosis and his erratic behavior on economic stimulus talks,” NBC’s Sahil Kapur writes.
Kapur cites recent polling showing Joe Biden to be leading Trump by at least 10 points, adding that across the country, “Trump is hemorrhaging support among seniors and faces widespread defections among white college graduates, particularly women.”
Speaking to NBC, Republican strategist Ken Spain agrees that the situation is dire.
“The president has had possibly the worst two-week stretch that a candidate could have going into the final month of an election,” he said.
“In 2016, the president was a buoy. In 2020 he’s more of an anchor. There’s no question there are going to be losses down the ballot,” Spain continued. “Six months ago, Republicans were hoping that we would be talking about Senate races in Colorado, Arizona and Maine. Instead there’s concern about the potential outcomes in states like South Carolina, Georgia and Kansas.”
Read the full article over at NBC News.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.