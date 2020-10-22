Trump has a path to victory — but a Biden ‘landslide’ is ‘more likely’: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist

With the 2020 presidential election less than two weeks away, many pundits are stressing that regardless of what the polls are showing, President Donald Trump still has a path to a narrow victory in the Electoral College if he performs well in enough swing states. Veteran New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof discussed that possibility during an interview with Yahoo Finance, arguing that a landslide win by former Vice President Joe Biden is “more likely.”

Kristof has a long history of covering politics for the Times: he has been writing for the publication since 1984, the year in which President Ronald Reagan was reelected by a landslide. But if anyone enjoys a landslide win in 2020, according to Kristof, it will be Biden.

“There is a possibility that things will come together (for Trump),” Kristof told Yahoo Finance. “I think it’s unlikely. I think that it’s more likely that Joe Biden will win in a landslide, than that Trump will win at all.”

The columnist, however, fears the possibility of a “nightmare” scenario in which leaders in individual states defy the election results. Kristof told Yahoo Finance, “Some states could send electors to the Electoral College who it is widely felt do not represent what happened in that state’s election — for purely partisan reasons.”

Kristof added, “We don’t really have a clear playbook to determine how to address that. I hope that it is a decisive election.”

Kristof isn’t the only one who has been raising the possibility of ugly battles in swing states over the election results. Democratic strategist James Carville has been stressing that unless Biden enjoys a victory of more than 5%, at the very least, Republicans will try to steal the election via the courts — and journalist/author Barton Gellman, in an in-depth piece for The Atlantic, outlined some of the dirty tricks that Republicans could pull if the election is close and Biden doesn’t win by a landslide.