Trump has a path to victory — but a Biden ‘landslide’ is ‘more likely’: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist
With the 2020 presidential election less than two weeks away, many pundits are stressing that regardless of what the polls are showing, President Donald Trump still has a path to a narrow victory in the Electoral College if he performs well in enough swing states. Veteran New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof discussed that possibility during an interview with Yahoo Finance, arguing that a landslide win by former Vice President Joe Biden is “more likely.”
Kristof has a long history of covering politics for the Times: he has been writing for the publication since 1984, the year in which President Ronald Reagan was reelected by a landslide. But if anyone enjoys a landslide win in 2020, according to Kristof, it will be Biden.
“There is a possibility that things will come together (for Trump),” Kristof told Yahoo Finance. “I think it’s unlikely. I think that it’s more likely that Joe Biden will win in a landslide, than that Trump will win at all.”
The columnist, however, fears the possibility of a “nightmare” scenario in which leaders in individual states defy the election results. Kristof told Yahoo Finance, “Some states could send electors to the Electoral College who it is widely felt do not represent what happened in that state’s election — for purely partisan reasons.”
Kristof added, “We don’t really have a clear playbook to determine how to address that. I hope that it is a decisive election.”
Kristof isn’t the only one who has been raising the possibility of ugly battles in swing states over the election results. Democratic strategist James Carville has been stressing that unless Biden enjoys a victory of more than 5%, at the very least, Republicans will try to steal the election via the courts — and journalist/author Barton Gellman, in an in-depth piece for The Atlantic, outlined some of the dirty tricks that Republicans could pull if the election is close and Biden doesn’t win by a landslide.
2020 Election
Trump-loving landlord warns tenants their rent will double if Biden becomes president
A Trump-loving trailer park landlord in Fort Morgan, Colorado sent out a letter this week telling tenants that their rent would double if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the 2020 election.
Local news station 9 News reports that Bernie Pagel, the owner of the Pagels Trailer Park Community, sent out a letter to tenants informing them of potentially dire consequences should President Donald Trump go down in defeat next month.
2020 Election
Trump’s base has shrunk since 2016 — and his only chance for re-election is finding new voters
President Donald Trump keeps doubling down on his base supporters, even as that demographic seems to be shrinking.
The president won an unlikely election four years ago by generating enthusiasm from white voters without college degrees, who don't usually turn out to the polls, but that share of the voting bloc has declined as the number of minority voters and college-educated voters grows, reported the New York Times.
The number of white American voters without college degrees has dropped by more than five million since 2016, largely due to aging, while the number of minority voters and college-educated white voters has grown by more than 13 million since then.
2020 Election
NC Neo-Confederates face investigation for illegal campaign donations to GOP candidates
An investigation into the financial dealings of a pseudo pro-Republican political action committee sheds light on how right-wing conservatives are circumventing campaign contribution laws in an effort to fund the candidates they want in office.
According to Indy Week, the State Board of Elections has zeroed in on the North Carolina division of Sons of Confederate Veterans Inc. (SCV). The organization is at the center of an ongoing investigation which spawned from a 2019 email sent by Bill Starnes.