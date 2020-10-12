Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has all-caps Twitter meltdown watching Democrats trash his health care record in SCOTUS hearing

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump on Monday had an all-caps Twitter meltdown while watching Democratic senators trash his administration’s record on health care during hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Throughout the hearing, Democrats hammered Republicans for rushing through a right-wing Supreme Court nominee less than a month before the court is due to hear a Trump administration-backed lawsuit aimed at overturning the entire Affordable Care Act, which would leave tens of millions of Americans without health insurance in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this, Trump insisted that ripping up the entire ACA would pave the way to pass his own health care plan, which still does not exist despite saying for months that he was close to releasing it.

“We will have Healthcare which is FAR BETTER than ObamaCare, at a FAR LOWER COST – BIG PREMIUM REDUCTION,” the president wrote. “PEOPLE WITH PRE EXISTING CONDITIONS WILL BE PROTECTED AT AN EVEN HIGHER LEVEL THAN NOW. HIGHLY UNPOPULAR AND UNFAIR INDIVIDUAL MANDATE ALREADY TERMINATED. YOU’RE WELCOME!”

Despite the president’s ramblings, however, polls have consistently shown American voters trust Democratic rival Joe Biden to do a better job of handling health care than the president.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has all-caps Twitter meltdown watching Democrats trash his health care record in SCOTUS hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday had an all-caps Twitter meltdown while watching Democratic senators trash his administration's record on health care during hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Throughout the hearing, Democrats hammered Republicans for rushing through a right-wing Supreme Court nominee less than a month before the court is due to hear a Trump administration-backed lawsuit aimed at overturning the entire Affordable Care Act, which would leave tens of millions of Americans without health insurance in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Reacting to this, Trump insisted that ripping up the entire ACA would pave the way to pass his own health care plan, which still does not exist despite saying for months that he was close to releasing it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

COVID documentary director reveals CDC staff ‘thought their emails and calls were being monitored’ by Trump

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

In an interview with "The View" on Monday, documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney explained that when he was working on "Totally Under Control," the story of the COVID-19 outbreak, he had government scientists who were too afraid to speak to him because they thought President Donald Trump's administration was monitoring their phone calls and emails.

Co-host Joy Behar noted that the documentary is flooded with scientists and medical professionals talking about the virus, but none were existing Trump administration officials or experts.

"From the very moment we started the film, we reached out to [the Department of Health and Human Services]," Gibney recalled. "We reached out to the White House. We reached out to CDC. We reached out to FDA. No one would agree to speak to us on the record. I should tell you though that one of the most disquieting things was we also reached out to a number of people inside the CDC who, off the record, were terrified. They felt that their emails were being monitored, their phone calls were being monitored, and they were worried if they talked up, they would be retaliated against."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy could be in trouble as House Republicans face steep losses in November: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

While a great deal of attention has been paid to Republicans likely losing control of the Senate in November's election with at least three GOP incumbents -- Thom Tillis (NC), Martha McSally (AZ) and Cory Gardner (CO) trailing badly in the polls -- Politico's Playbook points out that the Republican membership in the House is likely to shrink too.

And that could be bad news for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE