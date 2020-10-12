Trump has all-caps Twitter meltdown watching Democrats trash his health care record in SCOTUS hearing

President Donald Trump on Monday had an all-caps Twitter meltdown while watching Democratic senators trash his administration’s record on health care during hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Throughout the hearing, Democrats hammered Republicans for rushing through a right-wing Supreme Court nominee less than a month before the court is due to hear a Trump administration-backed lawsuit aimed at overturning the entire Affordable Care Act, which would leave tens of millions of Americans without health insurance in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Reacting to this, Trump insisted that ripping up the entire ACA would pave the way to pass his own health care plan, which still does not exist despite saying for months that he was close to releasing it.

“We will have Healthcare which is FAR BETTER than ObamaCare, at a FAR LOWER COST – BIG PREMIUM REDUCTION,” the president wrote. “PEOPLE WITH PRE EXISTING CONDITIONS WILL BE PROTECTED AT AN EVEN HIGHER LEVEL THAN NOW. HIGHLY UNPOPULAR AND UNFAIR INDIVIDUAL MANDATE ALREADY TERMINATED. YOU’RE WELCOME!”

Despite the president’s ramblings, however, polls have consistently shown American voters trust Democratic rival Joe Biden to do a better job of handling health care than the president.

