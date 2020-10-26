Trump has become ‘The Incredible Shrinking President’ as Americans tune him out: Pennsylvania AG
On Monday, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, hit back at President Donald Trump’s threats that he would be “watching” the state for signs of voter fraud.
“What’s your response to the president, who made those allegations without any evidence at all in your state?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“He says he’s watching, about the only thing I have seen here in Pennsylvania is that Donald Trump has gone 0-5 in court challenges against us here,” said Shapiro. “Court challenges where he has alleged widespread voter fraud, and yet never was able to back it up with a shred of evidence. That’s why courts have dismissed these baseless lawsuits that he’s filed. Apparently, now that he’s lost in court time and time again, he’s gone into the public square to spin a tale and tell these lies and attack our governor.”
“At the end of the day, I think people are tuning it out,” said Shapiro. “He may have people showing up at these super-spreader events, but the reality is, I think voters have tuned him out. He’s like The Incredible Shrinking President right now. Folks are ignoring him and showing up the polls and voting. I think they’re tired of the tweets. He can’t back up what he says in court. Doesn’t seem like he can back it up even in these ridiculous speeches he gives. And folks want to vote. They want to have an election. And they’re tired of the chaos he keeps trying to inflict on our election process.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump has become ‘The Incredible Shrinking President’ as Americans tune him out: Pennsylvania AG
On Monday, Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, hit back at President Donald Trump's threats that he would be "watching" the state for signs of voter fraud.
"What's your response to the president, who made those allegations without any evidence at all in your state?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"He says he's watching, about the only thing I have seen here in Pennsylvania is that Donald Trump has gone 0-5 in court challenges against us here," said Shapiro. "Court challenges where he has alleged widespread voter fraud, and yet never was able to back it up with a shred of evidence. That's why courts have dismissed these baseless lawsuits that he's filed. Apparently, now that he's lost in court time and time again, he's gone into the public square to spin a tale and tell these lies and attack our governor."
2020 Election
Trump is closing the campaign by telling America to ‘drop dead’: CNN’s Paul Begala
President Donald Trump is still claiming that America has "rounded the corner" on the novel coronavirus pandemic even as infections over the weekend surged to record highs.
CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Monday argued that Trump's efforts to pretend the pandemic is no longer a problem were falling flat, and he said seniors in particular were moving away from the president.
Begala also shredded White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for saying the administration isn't even trying to contain the pandemic.
2020 Election
‘Lindsey Graham is in trouble!’ Jaime Harrison gloats as Pence scrambles to save endangered GOP senator
South Carolina Democratic Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison on Monday gloated that his opponent, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), was scrambling to rescue his campaign just one week before the 2020 election.
While appearing on CNN, Harrison argued that Vice President Mike Pence wouldn't be parachuting into South Carolina this week to stump for Graham if the campaign were confident in his chances.
"You know, I don't think I'm old enough to remember the last time a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate traveled to South Carolina in the last week of an election," he said. "When he has to call in that type of favor, it says that Lindsey Graham is in trouble, that he's going to lose his race!"