Trump has clearly ordered his personal doctors lie to the nation about his COVID-19 condition
This is not Reality TV. This is reality.
Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, has become infected with a deadly virus. He has spent the weekend receiving an emergency medical regimen ingesting him with more drugs than an 80s rock star. These include steroids, widely known for their mood-altering behavior.
Trump has clearly demanded that his doctors lie to the nation and world about his treatment, which they have done. He just ordered up America’s first-ever photo-op motorcade ride– empirically endangering the health and lives of Secret Service officers– in a macabre display that made pen pal Kim Jong Un blush. Maybe this is just Trump being Trump, but we truly don’t know that for certain. So, we wait.
As a script, it sounds rather intriguing. In real life, it is terrifying. It’s one thing to have a psychotic narcissist in the White House. It’s another to have him suffering from an unpredictable illness, under the influence of an untested mixture of medications. Worse, no one around Trump seems capable of protecting him from himself, in turn placing the entire human race in jeopardy.
So, the nation turns its lonely eyes to Mike Pence? Or the merry band of miscreants and sycophants in Trump’s inner circle and Cabinet? Good luck with that.
These are truly uncharted waters in the first week of October in the year 2020. The moment at hand renders mundane the first week of October in the year 2016, which featured the release of The Donald’s Access Hollywood tapes and the ensuing WikiLeaks dump of stolen emails from his challenger’s presidential campaign.
We’re all numbed to 24/7 news cycles in the year 2020 that routinely include two or three breaking news stories in a week that would be the Story of the Year, in any other year. It is seriously hard for people to process the sensory overload.
Perhaps in the next day, Trump will return triumphantly to the White House and things will return to abnormal, but at a level to which Americans are accustomed. Maybe by this time next week, the eerie motorcade thing will have become ancient history as seamlessly as the worst presidential debate in history did, some five long days ago.
In case it doesn’t work out so well, there’s Amendment 25 to the U.S. Constitution, entitled “Presidential Disability and Succession.” Hopefully, the nation will not need to familiarize itself with its language–most notably Section 4 on the involuntary transfer of power–but here it is: https://bit.ly/3ipBwfS.
To understand the gravity of this moment, it’s worth “reading the transcript,” as they say, of the words today of one Dr. Sean Conley, who at least appears in charge–such that it is–of Trump’s treatment as White House physician. Conley, who the Washington Post reports today “this spring confided to workers that he was laboring under intense personal stress in his job as White House physician,” seemed to show as much today.
Conley was confronted about having blatantly misled the public about the severity of Trump’s condition so egregiously that he had been publicly fact-checked–albeit on background–by none other than White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. If you have to get fact-checked by Meadows, you are one lying, dog-faced pony soldier, or worse.
After Conley gave a rosy report Saturday morning that effectively said there was really nothing to see here about Trump’s little bout with the flu, Meadows revealed that the White House had had grave concerns that Conley’s patient was in a heap of trouble when forced to depart to Walter Reed Hospital.
Conley had to admit that he had scandalously failed to reveal–one would think or orders of the commander-in-chief–that his presidential patient had needed supplemental oxygen, at least twice. And that he was being treated with a steroid reserved for severely ill coronavirus patients.
Conley’s unedited words speak for themselves:
“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team the president, through the course of illness has had. I didn’t want to give any information that might uh, steer, the course of illness, uh, in another direction and in doing came off, you know. like we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true…the fact of the matter is that he’s doing really well.”
Sorry, but you lost us at the parts about steering the course of illness in another direction–COVID-19 apparently having grown quite sensitive to criticism–and then the accidental-yet-telling reference to how you hadn’t “necessarily” been trying to hide something.
It’s a little hard to believe, in this context, that the American public should take comfort that Trump is “doing really well.” But as badly as the nation needs to rid itself of the worst president in its history, let’s hope that’s the case.
We don’t want to see this man on steroids.
2020 Election
WATCH: Biden jogs up stairs to board airplane as Trump recovers from COVID-19 in hospital
Democratic candidate Joe Biden demonstrated his physical fitness on Monday by jogging up the stairs to his campaign airplane.
Before leaving his home state of Delaware for a campaign event in Florida, Biden told reporters on the airport tarmac that he would be willing to go forward with a presidential debate if the experts say it's safe.
"Listen to the science," Biden said. "If the scientists say that it's safe then I think that's fine. I'll do whatever the experts say is the appropriate thing to do."
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to have a town hall meeting if that occurs," he added.
2020 Election
‘I don’t care to listen to him anymore’: Coal miners turn their backs on Trump over failed promises
In a deep dive by the New York Times into how coal miners have fared under Donald Trump, the president was blistered for making promises he didn't keep as the industry continues to collapse and miner unemployment soars.
During his 2016 campaign, the president made revitalizing the coal industry a large part of his populist appeal in the all-important Rust Belt, even though coal has been displaced by natural gas in recent years with Foreign Policy reporting, "Natural gas is today the biggest single source of fuel for America’s power plants."
2020 Election
As Biden surges in polls, Fox Business host explains why a ‘blowout win’ will be ‘good for Wall Street’
Fox Business host Stuart Varney reflected on Democratic nominee Joe Biden's surging lead in the polls and speculated that a "blowout win" against President Donald Trump would be "good for Wall Street."
As Trump was recovering from a COVID-19 infection at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Varney found some good news in an improving stock market.
"This is on the fact that if there is a Biden presidency -- I know taxes will go up -- but also you'll get stimulus and hopefully some more spending by consumers," correspondent Susan Li explained on Varney's Fox Business program.