Trump has ‘post-election execution list’ of top officials to fire — including FBI, CIA and Pentagon chiefs: report

President Donald Trump intends to fire multiple top officials if he wins re-election, according to a new report by Axios.

“If President Trump wins re-election, he’ll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper,” Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene reported Sunday, citing “two people who’ve discussed these officials’ fates with the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report was titled, “Scoop: Trump’s post-election execution list.”

“The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump’s priorities, starting with Wray,” Axios reported. “Wray and Haspel are despised and distrusted almost universally in Trump’s inner circle. He would have fired both already, one official said, if not for the political headaches of acting before Nov. 3.”

“A win, no matter the margin, will embolden Trump to ax anyone he sees as constraining him from enacting desired policies or going after perceived enemies,” Axios predicted.

New w @alaynatreene — “If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.”

https://t.co/DgXvN8nYFU — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 25, 2020