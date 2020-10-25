Trump has ‘post-election execution list’ of top officials to fire — including FBI, CIA and Pentagon chiefs: report
President Donald Trump intends to fire multiple top officials if he wins re-election, according to a new report by Axios.
“If President Trump wins re-election, he’ll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper,” Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene reported Sunday, citing “two people who’ve discussed these officials’ fates with the president.”
The report was titled, “Scoop: Trump’s post-election execution list.”
“The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump’s priorities, starting with Wray,” Axios reported. “Wray and Haspel are despised and distrusted almost universally in Trump’s inner circle. He would have fired both already, one official said, if not for the political headaches of acting before Nov. 3.”
“A win, no matter the margin, will embolden Trump to ax anyone he sees as constraining him from enacting desired policies or going after perceived enemies,” Axios predicted.
New w @alaynatreene — “If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.”
https://t.co/DgXvN8nYFU
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 25, 2020
2020 Election
Trump receives brutal coronavirus fact-check from The Recount — only 9 days before the election
2020 Election
WATCH: Carl Bernstein reports GOP senators are plotting against Trump if he tries to stay in office after losing
In an interview Sunday afternoon with CNN's Ana Cabrera, investigative journalist and author Carl Bernstein reported that there are currently "6, 8, 10 Republicans in the Senate who are talking with each other about how to restrain what they regard as an out-of-control, almost madman... who is determined to do anything to hold on to office regardless of its legality."
Bernstein did not mention the names of the senators, but he did add that there was a power play being created behind-the-scenes if President Donald J. Trump used "provocative acts to undermine the Constitution."
Trump has stated repeatedly that he will not concede if the election results reveal a Joe Biden victory.
2020 Election
Trump has ‘post-election execution list’ of top officials to fire — including FBI, CIA and Pentagon chiefs: report
President Donald Trump intends to fire multiple top officials if he wins re-election, according to a new report by Axios.
"If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper," Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene reported Sunday, citing "two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president."