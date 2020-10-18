Quantcast
Trump hilariously mocked for his bizarre war on toilets: ‘Forget about you! Let’s talk about my need to flush’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
September 15, 2015, Donald Trump, 2016 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a rally aboard the Battleship USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, California (Photo by Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump returned to one of his biggest grievances of the 2020 campaign season: toilets. Over the past year, Trump has waged war against low-flow plumbing. He told his supporters on multiple occasions that he has been forced to flush the toilet as much as 10 or 15 times.

“I won’t talk about the fact that people have to flush their toilet 15 times,” Trump said, talking about people flushing their toilets 15 times.” I will not talk about it. I’ll only talk about showers and, okay, there are three things. I won’t talk about it. This way, they can’t report it.”

It has become such a famous meme about the president that it was even turned into a song.

In a previous speech, Trump said that he called “the guy” about the issue, asking, “something wrong with this?” and the “guy” apparently told him, “No, sir, it’s you.”

It continues to raise questions about what is happening to the president intentionally that would warrant him flushing the toilet so many times.

Either way, the mockery was swift from Twitter, asking why this was his closing argument to the campaign.

No reporters have inquired to the president’s doctors about the last time Trump had a colonoscopy.

See the tweets below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
