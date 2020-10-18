Trump hilariously mocked for his bizarre war on toilets: ‘Forget about you! Let’s talk about my need to flush’

President Donald Trump returned to one of his biggest grievances of the 2020 campaign season: toilets. Over the past year, Trump has waged war against low-flow plumbing. He told his supporters on multiple occasions that he has been forced to flush the toilet as much as 10 or 15 times.

“I won’t talk about the fact that people have to flush their toilet 15 times,” Trump said, talking about people flushing their toilets 15 times.” I will not talk about it. I’ll only talk about showers and, okay, there are three things. I won’t talk about it. This way, they can’t report it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It has become such a famous meme about the president that it was even turned into a song.

Emo Trump vs Toilets 🚽 pic.twitter.com/mA3LZeW8yG — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) January 16, 2020

In a previous speech, Trump said that he called “the guy” about the issue, asking, “something wrong with this?” and the “guy” apparently told him, “No, sir, it’s you.”

It continues to raise questions about what is happening to the president intentionally that would warrant him flushing the toilet so many times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, the mockery was swift from Twitter, asking why this was his closing argument to the campaign.

No reporters have inquired to the president’s doctors about the last time Trump had a colonoscopy.

See the tweets below:

Two weeks before the election, Trump's closing argument: I will stop talking about toilets, right after I talk about toilets this one last time https://t.co/UwJeeBqsl2 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Translating Trump's election pitch: "Forget about you! Let's talk about my need to flush toilets 15 times or more!" — Jojijojijoji (@Jojijojijoji2) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Makes you wonder whar he puts in his gold toilet. #TrumpToilet — GenXMom (@editorrobin) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Makes you wonder whar he puts in his gold toilet. #TrumpToilet — GenXMom (@editorrobin) October 19, 2020

In all of the insufferable Trump supporter at a diner story I've read, never once has a reporter asked them how many times they flush their toilets. No wonder it's called fake news. https://t.co/7cInPUbq3p — Carter 🏄 Hall (@CarterHall_) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not sure what images tRump thinks he’s inspiring in people when he goes on and on about needing to flush a toilet 15 times. — Steph Who Voted Early (@Stefaniya) October 19, 2020

What is it with Trump and toilets? Did his dad give him repeated swirlies as a child? — Kevin Gromley 🇺🇸 (@KevinGromley) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I tuned into a couple of minutes of Trump at his NV rally. It was all about toilets & showers. 15 flushes, but he wouldn't talk about that because people say it's gross. The shower pressure is important bc of his beautiful hair.

Priorities! Donald knows what's important. — It's the Constitution, Stupid! (@m_hostage) October 19, 2020

Trump implies that toilets are too weak to flush his Big Mac shits. By the way, over 220,000 people have died of coronavirus in the United States. https://t.co/Zz50OGOjA8 — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump talks to #Nevadans like they're a 15-times toilet-flushing, land-fracking southern border state — John C Raaaaah!!!lston (@interrobang) October 19, 2020

Trump's speaking in Nevada. He's talking about no water pressure in your shower, sink, toilet and dishwasher (again). He's done this in numerous speeches. Went to make lunch, came back. He's still talking about not enough water to flush. THIS MAN FRIGHTENS ME EVERY DAY. #VoteNow — Tracey Barnett (@TraceyBarnett) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is Trump obsessed with toilet flushing?? #Trump https://t.co/mibgGzcbrG — janet “wear a mask” (@janetrunyan_) October 19, 2020

I would be fascinated to hear any Trump supporter explain why they think the President believes it takes anyone, anyone at all, FIFTEEN FLUSHES to successfully clear a toilet. An explanation for why that’s not a completely insane claim for a person *to keep repeating in public*. https://t.co/FNtdYfPrko — Loren Collins (@LorenCollins) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump with super low energy in Nevada tonight. Shower Sink Toilet 😂 #CrazyUncleTrump pic.twitter.com/l9Pbb2vrpo — Trump Troll (@flamethrower_30) October 19, 2020

Trump has trouble flushing his toilet 🚽 because the giant turd 💩that I'd his campaign is clogging things up. https://t.co/60uU5dD4Bv — Mike Guss (@GussRuralWA) October 19, 2020