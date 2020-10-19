Quantcast
Trump hit with swift and brutal backlash for telling Fauci to ‘make better decisions’ in latest Twitter ‘tantrum’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci facepalms while Trump talks (Photo: Screen capture)

In the wake of recent news that President Trump trashed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a campaign call, the President took another swipe at the top infectious disease expert this Monday.

“Dr.Tony Fauci says we don’t allow him to do television, and yet I saw him last night on @60Minutes, and he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope. All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions. He said ‘no masks & let China in,'” Trump tweeted, adding, “Also, Bad arm!” in an apparent dig at Fauci’s less-than-stellar first pitch at Major League Baseball’s opening day. 

Expectedly, Twitter had something to say about Trump presuming to lecture a man with Fauci’s credentials on his decision making.

