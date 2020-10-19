Trump hit with swift and brutal backlash for telling Fauci to ‘make better decisions’ in latest Twitter ‘tantrum’

In the wake of recent news that President Trump trashed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a campaign call, the President took another swipe at the top infectious disease expert this Monday.

“Dr.Tony Fauci says we don’t allow him to do television, and yet I saw him last night on @60Minutes, and he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope. All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions. He said ‘no masks & let China in,'” Trump tweeted, adding, “Also, Bad arm!” in an apparent dig at Fauci’s less-than-stellar first pitch at Major League Baseball’s opening day.

Expectedly, Twitter had something to say about Trump presuming to lecture a man with Fauci’s credentials on his decision making.

Today Dr. Fauci received one of the National Academy of Medicine's highest honors. In his address, he thanked the frontline providers fighting #COVID19. This administration's repudiation of science and stunning lack of humility is why we have the most covid deaths in the world. https://t.co/yOefAPeboU — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) October 19, 2020

“Make better decisions”- a quote from a man that started a super spreader event https://t.co/0sp3zK3h8z — Scott (@skolscott) October 19, 2020

Pres Trump continues attacking Dr. Fauci after calling him a "disaster" & an "idiot" on a campaign call this AM. Yesterday on @60Minutes, Fauci said that he wasn't surprised when Trump got covid and was "worried" to see him in a "completely precarious situation"–the ACB event https://t.co/n3eveNfdut — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 19, 2020

It’s totally beside the point but unlike trump, Fauci didn’t make up a lie to get out of throwing the first pitch. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 19, 2020

YOU ARE SOOOOO JEALOUS OF FAUCI!!! AMERICA ❤️’s FAUCI & HATES TRUMP! YOU R GOING TO JAIL MF!! pic.twitter.com/0MFfiBMpBy — ❤️ JosieV. 💙🌊 (@JosieV123) October 19, 2020

Fauci beats @realDonaldTrump 67% to 26%, in terms of who voters trust for accurate Coronavirus info. No wonder Trump is angry at the guy, Fauci’s got better ratings! https://t.co/yO0Q7kYOqu — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 19, 2020

Trump is throwing a national tantrum. He is a spoiled child. We have enabled Trump like the spoiled brat he has always been. We think he will change by giving him what he wants. No way. We are fools who enabled him. — David Stein (@davidsplace1) October 19, 2020

It keeps reminding me of that time in July Fauci threw out a pitch at a Nationals game, Trump got jealous and announced he'd been invited to throw out a pitch at a Yankee game, the Yankees said they knew nothing about it, then Trump said he's too busy solving Covid to make it. https://t.co/cORBJurrXw — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) October 19, 2020

Trump is right that Fauci outright lied about masks at the beginning. The question is why he listened to him — the buck stops at the Oval Office! https://t.co/1Dra0eIBdx https://t.co/pTPKI21W9h — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 19, 2020

Trump throwing another childish temper tantrum on the internet at 2:00pm in the afternoon on a Monday during a pandemic that is worsening and whilst losing an election by a landslide. I can't wait until this is done. — maybe: Alec, Esq. (@TweetsFromAlec) October 19, 2020

Trump is more upset that Fauci got to throw out the first pitch at a Nationals game than he is about the pandemic that’s killed 220,000 Americans and counting—the pandemic he’s given up trying to stop https://t.co/mrnN3tKkmV https://t.co/9q1DlfEr0X — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) October 19, 2020

Agolf Trump, the Orange Fuhrer having a predictable temper tantrum over @60Minutes Dr Fauci interview 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yXeUnRyY90 pic.twitter.com/mnDEcu718k — Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@_SharonThembeka) October 19, 2020

This is so laughably pathetic. Trump, who got COVID because he didn't listen to people like Fauci, has no other ammo than "you have a weak arm." It's not even maddening anymore, just sad. So very, very sad from a cowardly shell of a man. https://t.co/7ozL0fQ322 — Vote Biden/Harris & end this nightmare (@DaddyFiles) October 19, 2020

Little baby trump, throwing a temper tantrum this afternoon — acitrep (@acitrep) October 19, 2020

TRUMP is PATHETIC! The one who needs to "make better decisions" is the nutcase in the White House. You know, the one who is traveling around the nation doing rallies at the same time that the rate of infections for COVID-19 is surging in the majority of states! — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) October 19, 2020