Trump inadvertently exposes White House lie: ‘I’m tested not every day, but I’m tested a lot’

President Donald Trump admitted on Thursday that he is not tested for COVID-19 every day even though the White House has claimed that he is.

Trump made the admission during an interview on Fox Business.

“I’m tested not every day, but I’m tested a lot,” the president explained. “I was really tested a lot after I got rid of [COVID-19] because they wanted to make sure and I was tested a lot. I said, ‘How many tests do I have to take?’ But the doctors did a great job.”

Trump went on to hype Regeneron, the company which supplied a therapeutic drug to help him fight COVID-19.

“They call it a therapeutic, I think it was a cure,” he said. “And maybe I would have been better without something. I don’t know. But Regeneron, I took it and I think it was fantastic.”

“All I know is I was in and I didn’t exactly feel great,” Trump added. “And within a day, I wanted to — I felt like Superman. I wanted to get out.”

