Trump inadvertently exposes White House lie: ‘I’m tested not every day, but I’m tested a lot’
President Donald Trump admitted on Thursday that he is not tested for COVID-19 every day even though the White House has claimed that he is.
Trump made the admission during an interview on Fox Business.
“I’m tested not every day, but I’m tested a lot,” the president explained. “I was really tested a lot after I got rid of [COVID-19] because they wanted to make sure and I was tested a lot. I said, ‘How many tests do I have to take?’ But the doctors did a great job.”
Trump went on to hype Regeneron, the company which supplied a therapeutic drug to help him fight COVID-19.
“They call it a therapeutic, I think it was a cure,” he said. “And maybe I would have been better without something. I don’t know. But Regeneron, I took it and I think it was fantastic.”
“All I know is I was in and I didn’t exactly feel great,” Trump added. “And within a day, I wanted to — I felt like Superman. I wanted to get out.”
Lindsey Graham admits to Amy Klobuchar: ‘Y’all have a good chance of winning the White House’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday asserted that Democrats "have a good chance" of defeating President Donald Trump in November.
During a hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) objected to the push to seat the Supreme Court nominee on the bench before the election.
"I just don't think you can separate this from the election that we are in," Klobuchar said. "I don't come out of this with cries of defeat? You know why? Because it's motivating more people to vote. You chose to do it in the middle of an election so let's all go out there and vote. That's what happening because this should not be Donald Trump's judge."
Kamala Harris pauses campaign schedule after communications director tests positive for COVID
On Thursday, the Biden campaign announced that two members of Sen. Kamala Harris' traveling party, including her communications director Liz Allen and a member of the flight crew, have tested positive for COVID-19.
NEW: Two members of Sen. Harris's traveling party, a non-staff flight crew member and comms director Liz Allen, tested positive for Covid-19 last night.
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 15, 2020
It’s time to give this psychotic wannabe dictator and his enablers a taste of their own medicine
If Joe Biden shoots someone today on Fifth Avenue, I’m still voting for him.
The November 3 election isn’t a battle for the soul of America. It’s a battle for the survival of American democracy.
There are 19 days left to save the nation, so I’d like to offer this suggestion to the Democratic Party: Fight like Republicans for 19 days. The same goes for the mainstream media: Fight like Fox and Breitbart for 19 days.
Tonight, NBC will prostitute itself, offering its erstwhile reality TV star Donald Trump a “town hall meeting” to compete with the one Joe Biden is having on ABC in place of the scheduled presidential debate. You might call recall the debate was cancelled because COVID-45 got himself a little touch of the flu and then refused to stoop to a virtual debate because that might imply that the coronavirus isn’t a hoax.