Trump injects more election chaos by claiming you can change your vote to him after you’ve already voted
President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a bizarre tweet in which he encouraged early voters to go back to polling places and demand that they be allowed to change their votes to him.
“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE?” the president wrote on Twitter. “This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!”
In reality, if you have voted early, there is no way to go back and change your vote.
Current polling averages suggest Trump is currently losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden by between eight and nine points, according to Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020
‘Expand the court’: Ocasio-Cortez leads charge with 3-word Democratic strategy after Barrett sworn in
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had just three initial words to say Monday night after Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the latest Associate Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court following her confirmation by a 52 to 48 margin in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate earlier in the evening.
"Expand the court," tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, a sentiment widely shared as the only just recourse after the GOP under President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rammed through the third justice for the nation's highest court in less than four years.
Expand the court.
Trump and Biden wage unexpected duel in Georgia
Neighbors and volunteers are handing out water and snacks to the masked voters waiting patiently in line to cast their ballots on a hot October day in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna.
Americans go to the polls on November 3 but the enthusiastic early voting here has already given the morning an air of Election Day.
Georgia has been a reliably Republican, conservative bastion and a Democrat has not won in the Peach State since Bill Clinton, a fellow Southerner, in 1992.
But Democratic candidate Joe Biden, 77, and Republican incumbent Donald Trump, 74, are running neck-and-neck in the polls in Georgia.