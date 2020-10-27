Trump injects more election chaos by claiming you can change your vote to him after you’ve already voted

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a bizarre tweet in which he encouraged early voters to go back to polling places and demand that they be allowed to change their votes to him.

“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE?” the president wrote on Twitter. “This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!”

In reality, if you have voted early, there is no way to go back and change your vote.

Current polling averages suggest Trump is currently losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden by between eight and nine points, according to Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight.