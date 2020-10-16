Trump installs political operatives at the CDC to control messaging after leaks ‘upset the apple cart’: report

Two appointees assigned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Atlanta headquarters in June by the Trump administration have no public health background, The Associated Press reports. According to the report, the two have been assigned to keep an eye on Dr. Robert Redfield, the agency director, as well as other scientists.

The move is part of an effort to install political operatives at the agency in order to control messaging after a number of leaks “upsetting the apple cart,” an administration official told the AP. Nina Witkofsky, became acting chief of staff for Redfield. Her deputy Chester “Trey” Moeller, also began sitting in on scientific meetings.

