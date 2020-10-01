Trump ‘is aiding and abetting Putin’s efforts’: HR McMaster

During an appearance on MSNBC this Thursday, former National Security advisor to President Trump, H.R. McMaster, was asked if President Trump is posing a greater threat to the 2020 election than Vladimir Putin.

McMaster said that he agrees Trump is “aiding and abetting Putin’s efforts” by not directly “calling out Putin for what he’s doing.”

The retired lieutenant general also addressed what many say is President Trump’s refusal to directly condemn white supremacist groups, saying he “missed a huge opportunity” and that it should be “super easy to condemn white supremacists.”

Watch the full segment below: