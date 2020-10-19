Trump is committing ‘political suicide’ in waning days of campaign: CNN’s Berman

President Donald Trump over the weekend attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying that he would listen to scientists when it comes to dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic that so far has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.

“He’ll listen to the scientists,” Trump said during a campaign rally. “If I listen totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead of — we’re like a rocket ship!”

CNN’s John Berman on Monday said he couldn’t believe that Trump would openly admit to ignoring scientists’ advice on dealing with the virus, which is now infecting an average of more than 50,000 Americans every day.

“You have a pandemic where thousands and thousands of Americans have died and cases are rising,” he said. “And the president’s image is, instead of fighting that reality, enforce it when he’s speaking at large rallies with unmasked people, when he’s staging these super-spreader events, and when he’s attacking governors who are trying to battle the pandemic.”

Berman then dismissed anyone who thinks the president is playing a game of “nine-dimensional chess.”

“We call it a strategy, other people have referred to it as political suicide,” he said. “I’m not sure it is a strategy — maybe closer to political suicide.”

Watch the video below.