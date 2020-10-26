Trump is dragging down Republicans in Pennsylvania — and Democrats could take the Assembly: report

If Democratic voters show up in the next week they could finally capture the Pennsylvania legislature.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, President Donald Trump’s popularity in the suburbs has also dragged Republican candidates down the ballot into losses.

“Democratic candidates and outside groups are outspending Republicans by a margin of more than three to one across the most competitive battleground districts, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. Democrats need a net gain of nine seats to win a majority,” said the report. “Republicans have a tighter grip on control of the state Senate, though Democrats are also spending heavily in their bid to flip the four seats necessary for an effective majority.”

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf hasn’t been able to move much of his big-ticket agenda items like an infrastructure package and an increase in the minimum wage because of the blockade in the GOP-led Assembly and Senate. With a change in the state Assembly, however, Wolf could begin to pass some of the bills and put greater pressure on state Senate Republicans to deal on a bill.

Of greater import, however, is the legislature, which will lead the redrawing of lines of the congressional districts that will decide of leaders. The Senate is still expected to “Lean Republican,” CPR said.

