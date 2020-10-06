Quantcast
Trump is flabbergasted he’s losing to Joe Biden in Pennsylvania

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing on September 7, 2020. (Screenshot)

On Tuesday, a new poll from Monmouth University showed Joe Biden tripling his lead in Pennsylvania with likely voters. After a previous poll from the same outfit had found a close race, Biden is now found ahead by 12 points, and cresting the 50-percent mark.

Enraged, President Donald Trump took to Twitter and expressed his fury and bewilderment that his opponent is beating him there.

Biden has never said he opposes fracking or the Second Amendment, and as an observant Catholic, he is obviously not against religion. He is also a native son of Pennsylvania, having been born in Scranton.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by less than 1 percent. With 20 electoral votes, it is considered a crucial state for his re-election.


