Trump is headed for a demographic disaster on Election Day by dismissing this key group of voters
Pennsylvania small business owners have a drastically different take on Trump than they did 4 years ago
For months now, independent and undecided voters have been a strong focal point for the upcoming election but President Donald Trump is missing one key group of voters that could greatly contribute to his downfall on Election Day.
It is no secret that Trump is not the typical Republican but his political approach may have a lasting impact on the party and voters’ view of the Republican Party principles, namely Millennials and Generation Z voters, who are just years away from becoming the voting majority.
With Trump in office, the Republican Party has aimed to push Conservatism to the forefront of America in a manner. However, Millennial and Gen Z voters are considered to be the most diverse voters in American history which may not lead to a favorable outcome for the Republican Party.
Ben Wessel, executive director of NextGen America, an organization that works to mobilize younger voters for the Democratic Party, spoke with The Atlantic about the full scope of the voting trajectory.
“There’s a consistent picture coming together that says we’re going to have the highest youth turnout since 2008, and maybe since 1992,” Wessel said, adding, “And they are rebuking Trump and the Republicans in a way we haven’t seen since the 2008 presidential” race.
Long-term trends may prove to be more baleful toward the Republican Party. The publication reports that the latest movement may be just as vast as the rise of the Baby Boomer voters in the 1980s.
The electorate is beginning its most profound generational transition since the early 1980s, when Baby Boomers became the largest voting bloc, dislodging the Greatest Generation of Americans, who came of age during the Depression and World War II.
Although Trump typically goes with his gut by taking an aggressive approach toward politics despite his advisors and constituents urging him to tone down his rhetoric, his tactics may backfire against him and usher in a more progressive movement.
2020 Election
Texas’ massive early voting numbers have persisted, leading to predictions of overall turnout unseen in years
The unusually large voter turnout in Texas has persisted through the first 10 days of the early voting period, leading experts to predict that the state could reach overall turnout levels unseen so far this century.
According to the latest data from the Texas secretary of state, 6.4 million Texans — 37.6% of registered voters — had already cast their ballots through Thursday. Nearly 90% of those have been cast in person. With a full week left, that’s surpassing the total percentage turnout for early voting in 2012, though still a couple of percentage points short of 2016’s early voting turnout. Early voting in 2012 and 2016 had about one less week.
2020 Election
‘He’s screwing himself’: Trump advisor frustrated president can’t stay on message in election’s last days
According to a report from Politico, Republican operatives and campaign officials advising Donald Trump are hoping he can stay on message during the last ten days of the election and turn his re-election campaign around.
Following Thursday night's debate, aides to the president had mixed feeling about Trump's performance, happy he kept himself in check for the most part but frustrated when he went off on digressions.
According to the report from Politico, Trump's return to the campaign trail where he will be holding multiple rallies daily during the sprint to the finish presents multiple chances for missteps that could cripple a campaign that has been floundering for months -- and that has Republicans worried.
2020 Election
Trump launches intense campaign push, Biden hammers him on COVID
Donald Trump launched an intense last-ditch reelection push Friday in Florida, insisting that Covid-19 is disappearing, while frontrunner Joe Biden hammered his message that the president had abdicated responsibility for a pandemic that is actually surging.
With 50 million people having already cast early ballots, Biden has a firm lead in national polls, as well as in most of the battleground states like Florida that typically decide the winner of US presidential elections.
The drama of the final Trump-Biden televised debate on Thursday was thought unlikely to move the needle significantly.