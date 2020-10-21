Trump ‘is hemorrhaging support’ and is flailing badly to win it back: reporter

President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, and one veteran journalist said that he seems clueless about how to stop the bleeding.

Journalist Alex Wagner, the host of Showtime’s “The Circus,” told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s flailing attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci and “60 Minutes'” Lesley Stahl are not part of some grand strategy to stage a comeback in the 2020 presidential election.

“The idea that President Trump has somehow hatched a multi-pronged plan to make a closing argument in the last remaining days of the election is a fallacy,” she said. “He is hemorrhaging support among suburban women and seniors, and what is he doing? Taking on a fight with the elder statesmen of the most venerable news brand in America. She is an older woman at precisely the time he needs to be getting women and seniors.”

She also said that Trump’s post-interview attacks on Stahl were only guaranteed to make this Sunday’s episode of “60 Minutes” a ratings bonanza.

“He’s also giving ’60 minutes’ the best on-air promotion they’ve ever had, virtually guaranteeing that anyone is going to tune into what can only be imagined is an acrimonious interview,” she said. “He’s throwing so much spaghetti at the wall in these closing hours, there’s going to be no left pasta left in the pot.”

Watch the video below.