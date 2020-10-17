Trump is in a ‘world of trouble’ and looking for an exit strategy: Ex-DHS official
On CNN Saturday, former Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem broke down the significance of President Donald Trump suggesting he may “leave” America if he loses to Joe Biden.
“He always says the quiet part out loud,” said Kayyem. “I’m sure the thought has crossed his mind as he’s facing federal and state investigations he won’t be protected from. Whether you go to a country that doesn’t have extradition treaties. Ironically, a lot of those are Muslim countries, which we know the president had started his presidency against the Muslim countries.”
“I will say it’s sort of more generally — even if he’s just goofing off, I think it’s reflective of a president who does just not care about America,” added Kayyem. “Can you imagine simply because you lost that you would leave America? Like, I mean, who does that? I think that that’s actually the bigger story here is that a president who has so little confidence, faith in the institutions and what America means, who would not choose America but choose to leave, that’s the president we’ve had. One who views it as himself. So who knows what his legal plans are, but he’s in a world of trouble after he’s president. So he’s probably thinking about strategies to get out of these investigations which include, as you know, as we’ve talked about, the $400 million in debt that he owes to some country or some entity.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump is in a ‘world of trouble’ and is looking for an exit strategy: Ex-DHS official
On CNN Saturday, former Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem broke down the significance of President Donald Trump suggesting he may "leave" America if he loses to Joe Biden.
"He always says the quiet part out loud," said Kayyem. "I'm sure the thought has crossed his mind as he's facing federal and state investigations he won't be protected from. Whether you go to a country that doesn't have extradition treaties. Ironically, a lot of those are Muslim countries, which we know the president had started his presidency against the Muslim countries."
"I will say it's sort of more generally — even if he's just goofing off, I think it's reflective of a president who does just not care about America," added Kayyem. "Can you imagine simply because you lost that you would leave America? Like, I mean, who does that? I think that that's actually the bigger story here is that a president who has so little confidence, faith in the institutions and what America means, who would not choose America but choose to leave, that's the president we've had. One who views it as himself. So who knows what his legal plans are, but he's in a world of trouble after he's president. So he's probably thinking about strategies to get out of these investigations which include, as you know, as we've talked about, the $400 million in debt that he owes to some country or some entity."
CNN
Mitch McConnell strategist begs Trump to stop lashing out at Republican senators: ‘It gets him nothing’
On Saturday, following President Donald Trump's Twitter rant calling Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) "stupid and obnoxious," Republican CNN commentator and former Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings urged the president to stop picking fights with his own party and focus on his own political survival.
"The president has gone on this diatribe through Twitter of attacking Senator Sasse, saying he's the weakest of the 53 senators," said anchor Victor Blackwell. "My question to you is, he's trying to hold onto his office. Every tweet wasted on Ben Sasse, or something else that's not focused on beating Joe Biden, what does this get him?"
Breaking Banner
Trump’s war on Twitter could blow up in his face in the worst possible way: CNN host
Following the decision of Twitter to block the spread of a controversial and discredited New York Post article about Hunter Biden, President Donald Trump has called for retaliatory action against internet "censorship" by repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — the rule shielding internet platforms, from big social media sites to small blogs and comments sections, from legal liability for what third-party users post on their sites.