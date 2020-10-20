Trump looking like a trapped animal trying to gnaw off its own leg as his 2020 bid flounders: reporter

Writing for The Bulwark this Tuesday, White House reporter Brian Karem tells the story of a hunting trip he went on with his uncle as a young man. As they walked through the woods, they came across a raccoon caught in barbed wire that was trying to gnaw its leg off to free itself. It’s an image that now reminds him of Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
“Donald Trump has little original programming left,” Karem writes. “He’s playing his ‘Best Of’ reruns. The base is buying, but the base is dwindling and the president is floundering in a cesspool of tautologies and twisted, self-negating sentences.”
Trashing his top infectious disease expert, refusing to outwardly disavow the QAnon conspiracy cult — all typically oxymoronic Trumpisms that “would make even Yogi Berra cringe.”
According to Karem, the closer we get to the election, the more divorced from reality Trump becomes, and the GOP is still refusing to hold him accountable.
“Those in this country who are stunned by this are also numb from the disinformation and the inability of what we thought were decent human beings to separate themselves from the lunacy of Donald Trump.”
Read the full article over at The Bulwark.
