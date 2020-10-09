Trump looks to rescue election with rallies
President Donald Trump takes to the airwaves Friday while pushing for live rallies this weekend, despite questions over his recovery from Covid-19, in a frenetic attempt to catch up with challenger Joe Biden.
With just 25 days before the November 3 election, Trump is frustrated, constrained by a coronavirus outbreak in the White House, and losing badly to Biden in the polls.
Friday, he was due to host what was billed as “the largest radio rally in history” on The Rush Limbaugh Show — a popular right-wing chat show.
And late Thursday, in one of two lengthy interviews he gave to friendly right-wing hosts on the Fox television network, he announced tentative plans for a rally in Florida on Saturday and another in Pennsylvania the next day.
He was due back on Fox later Friday for an interview with another loyal host, Tucker Carlson, in what will be his first on-camera media appearance since testing positive for coronavirus last week.
“He is ready to go. He wants to talk to the American people, and he wants to be out there,” Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News.
Trump spent three nights in hospital with coronavirus last week and the rest of this week under treatment, but his doctor issued a statement Thursday that the president will be fit for a “safe return to public engagement” from Saturday.
There is widespread skepticism about Trump’s true state of health given doctors’ refusal to give key data, including precise explanation of when he was infected and when he last had a negative coronavirus test.
Some of what is known, such as his treatment with the steroid dexamethasone, suggests that his case may have been at least initially severe, raising the question of whether he would need to spend longer in quarantine.
Adding to pressure on Trump, congressional Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, were to unveil a bill Friday on creation of a commission to investigate Trump’s fitness for the job — or whether he should be removed under the constitution’s 25th Amendment.
The speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said it was time to examine Trump’s “disassociation from reality.”
– Biden surging –
Biden is surging in polls, with political strategists starting to speculate openly about a possible landslide victory. Biden leads heavily in key demographics including women and the elderly.
And Trump’s biggest liability — overwhelming public dissatisfaction over his handling of the coronavirus crisis — has returned as the headline issue of the campaign thanks to the president’s own infection.
With the clock running down, it had long been expected that Trump would attempt to use the three presidential debates to try to inflict a late, mortal wound to Biden’s challenge. But that too is turning the wrong way for the Republican.
Polls show that his angry, often near-shouting performance at the first debate in Cleveland lost him yet more support.
And the second debate, which had been scheduled for next week, looks unlikely to take place after Trump rejected the decision by organizers to move to a virtual format, citing the risk of coronavirus.
That would leave only a final opportunity to debate Biden on television on October 22.
Biden, whose growing momentum is reflected in waves of cash donations and heavy ad spending, was traveling to Nevada a day after campaigning in Arizona.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump is bleeding support — and just blew ‘one of his few remaining opportunities’ to win in November: report
According to pollsters and Republican campaign consultants, the chances that Donald Trump will be re-elected in less than 30 days are dwindling away with polls showing steady erosion of support and voters the president had been counting on fleeing his camp for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
As one longtime Republican campaign consultant put it, the presidency is "Biden's to lose."
According to a report from Bloomberg, Trump is bleeding support from seniors, women and the suburbs if polling is to be believed, with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 210,000 lives in the U.S.
2020 Election
Self-funding QAnon candidate gave own campaign $450,000 after getting PPP loan
Greene, who has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory and posted videos attacking Black people, Muslims and Jews, won the Republican primary in Georgia's 14th congressional district in August despite opposition from Republican leaders. She is almost certain to take over the seat now held by retiring Republican Rep. Tom Graves, especially after her Democratic opponent dropped out of the race last month in a district President Trump carried by 50 points. Trump has since praised Greene as a "future Republican star."
2020 Election
‘I can’t wait to vote.’ Immigrants become US citizens in time to pick a president
MIAMI — As Carlos Aybar stood inside the Miami immigration office last Friday, holding up his right hand and reciting the words of the citizenship oath through a face mask, the Dominican native felt a big wave of relief.That day Aybar was taking part in one of the last naturalization ceremonies to be held before Florida’s voter registration deadline on Monday. That meant that Aybar, a Miami-area resident since 2010, will be able to cast a ballot in November’s presidential election.“The first thing I’m going to do when I get out of here is register to vote,” Aybar told the Herald as he walked o... (more…)