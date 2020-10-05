Trump losing it behind closed doors at Walter Reed: ‘I need to get out of here’
As the world awaits a sign of life and progress report from doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center in the next hour, CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash is revealing what it’s really like behind closed doors with President Donald J. Trump.
Bash tweeted, “A source familiar with POTUS phone calls from the hospital today tells me he said, ‘I need to get out of here.’ He’s being warned that if he rushes to leave the hospital and has a setback it would be bad for not just his health, but his re-election campaign.”
A source familiar with POTUS phone calls from the hospital today tells me he said “I need to get out of here.” He's being warned that if he rushes to leave the hospital and has a setback it would be bad for not just his health, but his re-election campaign.
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 5, 2020
Bash’s update followed another one from CNN’s State of the Union where it was revealed that sources close to the presidential parade around Walter Reed said it “should never have happened.”
'That should never have happened': Inside Trump's Walter Reed parade | @Kevinliptakcnn https://t.co/zrXzZgisvz
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 5, 2020
2020 Election
‘Full-blown freak-out’ in the White House as COVID-19 continues to spread
In a matter of months, the White House went from the "it's a hoax" gaslighting rhetoric to the "holy sh*t," we're all going to die" COVID-19 reality. And on Monday, with President Donald J. Trump in the hospital and seemingly everyone around him falling ill to the pandemic, anxiety was at an all-time high.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnanyis one of the latest staffers to fall to a positive COVID-19 test. Two of her aides reportedly tested positive as well.
2020 Election
‘Truly disgusting bootlicker’: GOP senator blasted for doctored video of Trump beating COVID
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) celebrated President Donald Trump's coronavirus status with a doctored video showing Trump literally fighting the virus at a WWE event.
Trump has not yet beaten COVID-19.
Here's some of what people were saying about Loeffler.
https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1313207928472694786
Are you saying my father was weak for dying? That he and over 200,000 other Americans deserved their death? That they were simply not macho enough? Unpack the thought, Kelly.
— {{{The Lady Aye - Ambitious Woman}}} (@TheLadyAye) October 5, 2020
2020 Election
Trump campaign suggests Democrats are not Americans in new vice presidential debate survey
The Trump campaign released a new survey asking respondents to self-identify as "American" or "Democrat." The "Official Vice Presidential Debate Prep Survey" followed a similar motion ahead of the first presidential debate where Trump campaigners asked respondents whether they identified as "American" or a "Socialist."
Questions on the latest survey include: “Do you approve of the Trump-Pence Administration prioritizing American Citizens over illegal aliens?” and "Do you approve of the efforts of the Trump-Pence Administration to prioritize our Nation’s veterans and service members?" Another question asks respondents, "Are you happier with President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s first term than Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden's?"