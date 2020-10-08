Trump-loving GOP senate candidate who compares LGBTQ people to rapists forced to quarantine – again

One-term former U.S. Congressman Jason Lewis (R-MN), who lost his House seat to a Democrat in 2018, has been forced into quarantine again after being exposed to a person with COVID-19. Lewis, apparently not observing the CDC’s 14-day guidelines, had just returned to the campaign trail after riding on Air Force One with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

A former radio host, Lewis made national headlines for comparing LGBTQ people to rapists and warning they might harm children, expressing upset that “religious freedom” laws don’t go far enough to in allowing discrimination against LGB TQ people, mocking women traumatized by unwanted touching, and being sad “you can’t call” a woman a “slut” anymore.

In a statement the Lewis campaign said the person he came in contact with had tested positive on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

The campaign would not disclose that person’s identity.

RealClearPolitics shows current Democratic U.S. Senator Tina Smith beating Lewis by an average of 8.5 points.