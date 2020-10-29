Quantcast
Trump makes unhinged threats against Miles Taylor at Florida rally: ‘Bad things are going to happen to him’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Speaking at a rally in Florida this Thursday, President Trump mentioned the revealed identity of the “Anonymous” author of a New York Times op-ed who claimed to be part of the “Resistance within the White House.”

“I don’t know who the hell this guy is. So the New York Times said, ‘a senior White House official’ — nobody knew who he was…” Trump said, reiterating his claim that the press is “truly the enemy of the American people.”

“There should be major criminal liability for some scum like this,” Trump said, later adding that “he should be prosecuted along with the New York Times” and that “bad things are going to happen to him.”

Watch the video below:


Melania Trump brags her husband ‘sees potential’ in the gays

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

In a bizarre moment, the first lady announced that President Donald Trump is all for gay people.

Speaking to a crowd in Atglen, Pennsylvania, Melania Trump described the president as someone “who sees potential in everyone he meets, no matter their gender, race, religion or sexual orientation.”

She didn't use the typical term LGBTQ or even mention transgender people. But mentioning LGBTQ voters likely isn't a good idea in the Trump administration because of the laundry list of things they've done to hurt the community.

“Donald loves helping people and he loves seeing those around him and his country succeed,” Mrs. Trump added, claiming he has a “very big heart and a great sense of humor.”

2020 Election

‘Dangerously out of touch’: Ex-White House adviser slams Trump and Larry Kudlow for bragging about the economy

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's top economic and trade adviser Larry Kudlow is "out of touch," according to former White House economist Austan Goolsbee.

Speaking to MSNBC's Katy Tur, Goolsbee explained that Trump's celebration of the GDP is unwarranted because it took such a significant dive. It's a lot like losing $100 and getting back $60, said Tur.

"You score five runs in one inning, that is a good inning, but if you let up ten runs in the inning before that you're still way down," Goolsbee explained. "I think the numbers look very much like what happened in the job market over the summer. Where we started with a 21 million job loss, and we made back a little over half of that. And then we kind of stalled out. We're still adding jobs, but you also saw this morning another epically bad new unemployment claims number. You still have well over 700,000 people filing for unemployment insurance newly this week. Now we're seeing this on the GDP side. Certainly, this is a positive. You would not want a smaller number, but it has to be bigger and more sustained than what we saw today before we can say that we're back to normal."

2020 Election

Trump supporter ‘carried out on a stretcher’ as heat takes its toll on Tampa rally crowd: ‘Multiple people have passed out’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Medical personnel provided assistance to supporters of President Donald Trump during his Thursday rally in Tampa, Florida.

Reporters at the scene say that several people suffered heat related ailments.

"It’s hot hot hot at Trump’s large rally. 87 [degrees] and 71% humidity. Have noticed EMTs provide assistance for at least two people in the crowd, one carried out on a stretcher. Staffers trying get water bottles to people but quickly running out and having to restock," said Emily Larsen of Washington Examiner.

