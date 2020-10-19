Trump makes up new conspiracy theory — that Hunter Biden is a prescription drug ‘middle man’
In an attempt to disparage his Democratic candidate’s son, President Donald J. Trump referred to Hunter Biden as the “middle man” of drugs.
“…never hear middle women. We’ll make it politically correct, they’re middle men. These guys are so rich. Who are they? I bet you Hunter gets a piece of the action,” Trump said. “Hunter Biden is a middle man on top of everything else. He gets it from China and Ukraine and three and $3.5 million from Moscow and, on top of everything else, he’s a middle man. I bet he is. He probably gets a piece of the action.”
Trump continued on his rant, “Instead, he sold seniors out to big pharma. I’m taking on the power of special interest. No one has ever done this before. No one has ever done this before. For years you heard about drug prices and nobody ever did anything and now you hear about drug prices — they’ll be dropping like a rock.”
He continued to speak about bringing the cost per pill down by “letting” governors go to Canada to purchase medications for “50 percent off.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Trump makes up new conspiracy theory — that Hunter Biden is a prescription drug ‘middle man’
In an attempt to disparage his Democratic candidate's son, President Donald J. Trump referred to Hunter Biden as the "middle man" of drugs.
"...never hear middle women. We'll make it politically correct, they're middle men. These guys are so rich. Who are they? I bet you Hunter gets a piece of the action," Trump said. "Hunter Biden is a middle man on top of everything else. He gets it from China and Ukraine and three and $3.5 million from Moscow and, on top of everything else, he's a middle man. I bet he is. He probably gets a piece of the action."
2020 Election
Trump claims he is ‘not running scared’ — but says he may have to do 5 rallies a day: report
President Donald Trump said he may increase the amount of time he spends campaigning before his second event of the day in Arizona.
CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller reported on Trump's comments to reporters.
"“I’m not running scared,” Trump claimed.
“I think I’m running angry, I’m running happy and I’m running very content," he argued.
He went on to say he might "go to 5" rallies a day.
“I’m not running scared,” says Pres Trump of his campaign. “I think I’m running angry, I’m running happy and I’m running very content.” Tells reporters before heading to next rally in Tucson, that he’s unhappy the media’s not covering the corruption he alleges against @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/K61ONq8HKR
2020 Election
New data shows how Fox News may be keeping Republicans away from voting
On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent outlined the results of a new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute, suggesting Fox News' messaging is actually turning people off one of the easiest and most convenient forms of voting — putting President Donald Trump's re-election in jeopardy.