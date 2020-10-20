Quantcast
Trump mask-shames CBS reporter Lesley Stahl — and ominously warns ‘much more to come’

Published

1 min ago

on

Lesley Stahl and Donald Trump (screengrab).

President Donald Trump has spent months belittling people for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His anti-mask attitude reportedly resulted in White House and campaign staff not wearing masks so as to avoid angering their boss.

And Trump has repeatedly attacked Joe Biden for wearing facial coverings — even after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19.

But on Tuesday, Trump dramatically shifted his position and mask-shamed CBS “60 Minutes” reporter Lesley Stahl, posting video of her not wearing a mask while Trump was.

Trump included video of their interview in his tweet:


McConnell warns Trump not to pass a stimulus deal before the election: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow Republicans this Tuesday that he warned the White House not to make a stimulus deal with Democrats before the election.

"McConnell suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is not negotiating in good faith with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and any deal they reach could disrupt the Senate’s plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week," the Post reports.

As the Post points out, McConnell's stance risks dashing any hopes that a stimulus deal would be passed before November 3rd.

Legal analyst suggests ‘truth commission’ to bring the US back from Trumpism

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

“When a plane falls out of the sky, we don’t just shrug our shoulders and say, 'gravity has consequences'” wrote legal analyst Elie Mystal in his column for "The Nation" Tuesday.

After five years of dealing with President Donald Trump, Mystal thinks that the way to bring the United States back to normal is with a kind of "truth and reconciliation commission."

He recalled in 2009 when former President Barack Obama came into office he was asked if he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate George W. Bush's administration for the torture scandal and illegal detention.

