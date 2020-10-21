Quantcast
Trump mulls firing FBI director and Bill Barr because they won’t investigate Joe Biden: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump is considering firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General William Barr, out of frustration that the two of them haven’t been able to lock up his political enemies.

“The conversations among the president and senior aides stem in part from their disappointment that Wray in particular but Barr as well have not done what Trump had hoped — indicate that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, or other Biden associates are under investigation, these people say,” reported Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey. “Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal discussions.”

Barr has attracted controversy from the first day of his appointment due to a series of moves suspected of being partisan efforts to help Trump, from downplaying the findings of the Mueller report to moving to drop charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after he already pleaded guilty. Nevertheless, he has not been willing to publicly announce a criminal investigation of the Bidens in the middle of a presidential election, with no clear basis for doing so.

“In the campaign’s closing weeks, the president has intensified public calls for jailing his challenger, much as he did for Hillary Clinton, his opponent in 2016,” said the report. At a recent rally in Carson City, Nevada, Trump blasted Joe Biden and his son Hunter as a “criminal enterprise.”

“People familiar with the discussions say that Trump wants official action similar to the announcement made 11 days before the last presidential election by then-FBI Director James B. Comey, who informed Congress he had reopened an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state after potential new evidence had been discovered,” said the report.


