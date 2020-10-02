Trump offers ‘LOVE!!!’ in his first tweet since being hospitalized for COVID-19

President Donald Trump sent his first tweet after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center late Friday night.
Just after 11:30 p.m. local time, Trump updated his 86.7 million Twitter followers for only the second time since he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Going well, I think!” Trump said with an exclamation point.
“Thank you to all,” he continued.
“LOVE!!!” he added.
He tweet came at about the same time that the White House released a memo from Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician.
“This evening I am happy to report that the president is doing very well,” Dr. Conley wrote. ” He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy,” Dr. Conley wrote.
“He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably,” Dr. Conley wrote.
