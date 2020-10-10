Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump officials confess the president’s pet Obama conspiracy theory has been a total waste of time: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image. Photo of Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore and White House photo of Barack Obama by Pete Souza.

According to The Daily Beast, allies of President Donald Trump are admitting that the president’s efforts to push the “Russiagate” conspiracy theory have fallen flat.

“Trump and his aides, in recent weeks, have recognized that the public isn’t captivated by the Breitbart-friendly accounts of uncovered notes from former CIA officials four years ago, according to two sources familiar with the private complaints,” reported Asawin Suebsang and Spencer Ackerman. “Other political advisers don’t even think it’s worth the bother at this point. Some senior Trump aides have privately insisted that amplifying the inquiry from special prosecutor John Durham is a waste of time, at least electorally. ‘It is not going to move any votes that aren’t already in our column,’ one said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this adds to Trump’s frustration, said the report: “Another source with knowledge of the president’s griping on the matter said that there was at least one instance in the past two months when President Trump had flipped through cable-news channels looking for coverage of the probe one day, only to voice his irritation when he couldn’t find any.”

The premise of the conspiracy theory is that officials in the intelligence community teamed up with Hillary Clinton to spy on Trump’s campaign and cook up the basis for the Russia investigation. In recent days, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has declassified documents purporting to support this narrative, but at least some of it appears to be Russian disinformation.

Some of Trump’s allies had been banking on the Durham investigation to provide the smoking gun for the narrative. But Attorney General William Barr has acknowledged this report won’t even be available before the election anyway.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘bloodbath’ election is freeing GOP lawmakers to finally take shots at the president: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, GOP lawmakers are no longer afraid of crossing Donald Trump now that polling shows he is about to lose badly in November in what Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) predicted would be a "bloodbath" election.

Recognizing that the president has been weakened by his bungling of the COVID-19 health crisis -- which has now invaded the White House and crippled Trump's re-election efforts -- GOP lawmakers are now speaking as if it is a foregone conclusion that former Vice President Joe Biden will be occupying the Oval Office in January.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The week Donald Trump lost the election

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

After the debate, he couldn't hide what an asshole he is. After he got sick, he couldn't hide how weak he is.

Trump was already down in the polls, both nationally and in many swing states, and after his unhinged performance in the debate with Joe Biden last week, his people knew he would lose more ground. Sure enough, two days later, an NBC/Wall Street Journal national poll had Biden up by 14 points, 53% to 39%, among registered voters. Biden's margin among women was 20 points last month; in the new poll, he led by 27, 60% to 33%.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP can only rid itself of Trump’s ‘stench’ by letting him lose and then shutting out his enablers: conservative.

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis predicted Donald Trump will lose badly in November and that a crushing defeat will give the party the opportunity to reclaim its values -- but only if the "stench" of Trumpism is ousted at the same time.

Lewis, who left the GOP over Trump, first noted that he can see a possible "blue wave" that will not only show Trump the door but could also take down one of his most avid supporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who was previously believed to be unassailable.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE