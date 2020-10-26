Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump officials rage against Meadows for his communication failures: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Mark Meadows (screengrab)

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that White House officials are frustrated with chief of staff Mark Meadows, over his management style and his failure to communicate vital information to both the public and his colleagues.

“Meadows’s uneven handling of the pandemic response and other West Wing crises has dismayed many staffers and campaign officials, who say he has largely proved to be an ineffective chief of staff, instead serving more as a political adviser and confidant,” reported Josh Dawsey. And the frustration reportedly goes deeper than his contradictory claim over the weekend that the administration will not control the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four senior administration officials said there was no communication for several days from Meadows to the staff about the president’s condition; whether the West Wing would partially close and whether they should work from home; what precautions were in place after the widespread infections; or how many other staffers had the virus,” continued the report. Meadows, moreover, contradicted the president’s doctor on the severity of his condition in discussion with reporters.

“Aides also said Meadows knew about a positive coronavirus result for top Trump aide Hope Hicks for more than eight hours before it was disclosed to the public on Oct. 1 — and before the president left for a fundraiser that day in New Jersey,” said the report. “A person close to Meadows said the White House did not plan to disclose publicly the condition of aides who became sick but always planned to disclose the information if the president became infected.”

In spite of all this, Meadows is reportedly unlikely to be fired, because he has maintained a close relationship with the president himself, with Trump calling him for advice up 8 to 10 times a day.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Phil Collins rips Trump for playing ‘In the Air Tonight’ to mock coronavirus at his super-spreader rallies

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Musician Phil Collins has not been pleased with President Donald J. Trump's use of his song, "In the Air Tonight" at his campaign rallies. Collins' legal team sent a cease and desist letter Monday reiterating that the president stop playing his music without permission.

"We wrote you on June 24, 2020 demanding that the Trump campaign cease infringing the musical copyright in the musical work 'In the Air Tonight.' Another copy of our June 24, 2020 letter is attached. Our previous letter also noted that the campaign’s use of the work constituted an implied and false endorsement of Mr. Trump. It also noted Mr. Collin’s express and unequivocal statement that he wants no affiliation whatsoever with The President or the Trump campaign."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Nicolle Wallace takes down conservative Peggy Noonan’s anti-Kamala Harris hit-piece: ‘You don’t know jack-bleep’

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Conservative Peggy Noonan issued a sexist hit-piece on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the Wall Street Journal over the weekend that called the historic vice presidential nominee "frivolous."

"She's facing the kind of criticism that's going to sound familiar to a lot of women," said MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. "In a column in the Wall Street Journal, Peggy Noonan writes this: 'For her part, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is -- when on the trail -- giddy. She's dancing with drum lines and beginning rallies with 'what's up, Florida!' She's throwing her head back, and laughing a loud laugh, especially when whether nobody said anything funny. She's the younger candidate going for the younger vote and happy warrior vibe but coming across as insubstantial, frivolous."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Here I am’: Trump highlights his lack of death to downplay the risks of coronavirus at MAGA rally

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump rallied Monday in Martinsburg, Penn. without a mask and his supporters did the same. Trump's "speech" took shots at the pandemic that has so far killed over 226,000 Americans over the past eight months.

"COVID, COVID, COVID... That's all they talk about, the fake news, COVID COVID COVID," he said. Then he added that the reason America shows so many more cases than the rest of the world is "because we do more testing than anybody else."

"Trump's position is more or less that the coronavirus is a media hoax that normal people for the most part shouldn't care about because they'll be fine if they get it," tweeted Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE