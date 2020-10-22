Trump on coronavirus: ‘I take full responsibility – it’s not my fault’
President Donald Trump tried claim he is taking “full responsibility” over the coronavirus pandemic during the final presidential debate.
This is what he says is taking “full responsibility”:
“I take full responsibility. It’s not my fault that it came here, it’s China’s fault.”
Back in March Trump infamously told reporters, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Watch:
Trump: “I take full responsibility. It’s not my fault that it came here, it’s China’s fault.”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/mJqd2iIVgX
— The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump immediately caves at debate after moderator fact checks him on having vaccine ‘within weeks’
President Donald Trump backed down on Thursday after initially promising a COVID-19 vaccine "within weeks."
Trump made the claim during his opening remarks of the final 2020 presidential debate. He was quickly pressed on the subject by moderator Kristen Welker.
"You said a vaccine will be coming within weeks?" Welker asked. "Is that a guarantee?"
"No, it's not a guarantee," Trump replied. "But it will be by the end of the year. I think it has a good chance it will be within a matter of weeks. And it will be distributed very quickly."
Welker noted that Trump administration officials have said that a vaccine would not be available for most people until 2021.
2020 Election
Trump claims he was ‘kidding’ about injecting bleach — CNN’s Jim Acosta says that was a lie
During the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the president argued he was just kidding about injecting disinfectants into the human body to fight COVID-19.
During a press conference in April, Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected as a remedy for coronavirus.
During the final presidential debate, Trump attempted to walk back his remarks by claiming he was just kidding.
2020 Election
Trump admits the swine flu pandemic was ‘far less lethal’ — but claims Biden’s management of it was a ‘disaster’
At Thursday night's presidential debate, President Donald Trump was pressed on his management of the coronavirus pandemic — and pivoted to trying to claim that the swine flu pandemic of 2009 was a "disaster" when Joe Biden was vice president. Even at the same time, however, he admitted that that pandemic was "far less lethal."
"He didn't move quicker. He was months behind me, many months behind me," said Trump. "And frankly he ran the H1N1 swine flu and it was a total disaster. Far less lethal, but it was a total disaster. Had that had this kind of numbers, 700,000 people would be dead right now. But it was a far less lethal disease. Look, his own person who ran that for him who as you know was his chief of staff, said it was catastrophic, it was horrible, we didn't know what we were doing."