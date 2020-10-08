Quantcast
Trump pal Lindsey Graham urged to be tested for COVID before South Carolina debate

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, ahead of the next South Carolina Senate debate, Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison called on Sen. Lindsey Graham to take a COVID-19 test ahead of his appearance, saying that he and the debate moderators will do so.

“We need real leadership in this pandemic,” Harrison said in a tweet.

Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has found himself in a tight race, with recent polls showing a near tie. Harrison, a former state party chairman and former staffer for top Democratic lawmaker Jim Clyburn, has raised tens of millions of dollars for his campaign, fueled by national resentment towards Graham’s blind loyalty to the president.


