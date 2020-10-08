Trump pal Lindsey Graham urged to be tested for COVID before South Carolina debate

On Thursday, ahead of the next South Carolina Senate debate, Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison called on Sen. Lindsey Graham to take a COVID-19 test ahead of his appearance, saying that he and the debate moderators will do so.

“We need real leadership in this pandemic,” Harrison said in a tweet.

I’m excited for tomorrow’s debate with @LindseyGrahamSC, but we need real leadership in this pandemic. The debate moderators and I have agreed to take a COVID test prior to debating. I’ve scheduled my test, and I am calling on Sen. Graham to do the same. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 8, 2020

Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has found himself in a tight race, with recent polls showing a near tie. Harrison, a former state party chairman and former staffer for top Democratic lawmaker Jim Clyburn, has raised tens of millions of dollars for his campaign, fueled by national resentment towards Graham’s blind loyalty to the president.