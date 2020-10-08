Quantcast
Trump pal Piers Morgan pens brutal political obituary: ‘He’s losing bigly’ to Joe Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Daily Mail this Thursday, British TV host and commentator Piers Morgan declared that “Donald Trump is losing.”

“The man who devotes every second of his waking life to the obsessive pursuit of winning is staring down the barrel of an election loss in four weeks that could be a total blow-out,” Morgan writes, citing a new CNN/SSR poll released yesterday that shows Trump to be 16 points behind Joe Biden.

“The country is ravaged by coronavirus, suffering by far the worst death toll in the world and now experiencing a scary second wave in many states that threatens to send the current number of 210,000 fatalities much higher. It’s also been crippled by a devastating collapse in the US economy and jobs,” Morgan writes. “And the death of George Floyd sparked huge and sometimes very violent protests, massively increased racial tensions and raging culture wars. The combined effect of all this is that America is on its knees and desperate for someone, anyone to save and revive them. But President Trump’s singularly failed to be that person.”

Morgan cited commentators who think Trump’s recent surge in erratic behavior is due to the steroid treatment given to him to treat coronavirus, But Morgan thinks it’s more due to that fact that “he’s losing bigly in the election race, and there’s very little time left for him to change voters’ minds.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Daily Mail.


2020 Election

Mike Pence abruptly cancels trip to vote early in Indiana — but spokesman claims ‘nobody’s sick’

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a plan to travel to Indianapolis to vote early in the 2020 presidential election.

Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine was scheduled to be the print pool reporter and the trip and reports that planning was still underway within an hour of the cancelation.

Here's Nuzzi's thread on the breaking news:

Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence had been scheduled to travel to Indianapolis to cast their ballots by early voting. The trip had been on the books for at least 9 days. The White House provided NO EXPLANATION for Pence’s sudden change of plans.

Breaking Banner

Trump adviser attacks Gov Whitmer after militia’s kidnapping plot revealed: ‘She’s a complete phony’

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller took an opportunity to attack Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after the FBI conducted arrests of a militia group that plotted to kidnap her.

Miller acknowledge that news of the kidnapping plot was "horrendous," but said that Whitmer squandered a "moment of unity" and used it to attack President Trump for inspiring anti-government groups.

"If we want to talk about hatred, then Governor Whitmer, go look in the mirror," Miller said. "The fact that she wakes up everyday with such hatred in her heart towards President Trump -- I mean, President Trump is the one out there condemning these radical groups whether they be on the right or they be on the left ... We're all united standing against anyone who would conspire to cause such hatred and violence, there's no place for that in American society in any way, shape, or form, but why Governor Whitmer would go attacking President Trump -- people can see right through it. They can see Governor Whitmer is a complete phony."

2020 Election

Floridians ask judge to declare Trump debating ‘a public nuisance’ so he doesn’t spread COVID

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second presidential debate will be a "virtual" town hall between President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.

But with Trump threatening to boycott the affair, a group of Miami-Dade residents have filed suit to have Trump declared "a public nuisance" to prevent him from visiting the state and possibly spreading COVID-19.

