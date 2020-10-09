Trump plans to hold first in-person rally since his coronavirus diagnosis: report

According to reports, President Trump is planning to hold his first in-person rally since being diagnosed with coronavirus. The rally is set to take place on the White House South Lawn this coming Saturday.

“Some in the White House and on the Trump campaign expressed concern about what the president might say in his remarks at the Saturday event, and feared the entire event would serve to underscore existing criticism that Mr. Trump has been cavalier about a virus that has killed over 210,000 Americans,” the New York Times reports.

An invite obtained by ABC News says that the event will feature remarks from Trump “to peaceful protesters for law and order.”

Trump will reportedly speak to the crowd from the White House balcony.