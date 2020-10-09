Quantcast
Trump plans to hold first in-person rally since his coronavirus diagnosis: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump after removing his COVID-19 mask (screengrab).

According to reports, President Trump is planning to hold his first in-person rally since being diagnosed with coronavirus. The rally is set to take place on the White House South Lawn this coming Saturday.

“Some in the White House and on the Trump campaign expressed concern about what the president might say in his remarks at the Saturday event, and feared the entire event would serve to underscore existing criticism that Mr. Trump has been cavalier about a virus that has killed over 210,000 Americans,” the New York Times reports.

An invite obtained by ABC News says that the event will feature remarks from Trump “to peaceful protesters for law and order.”

Trump will reportedly speak to the crowd from the White House balcony.


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump had the worst two-week stretch possible going into the final month of an election: GOP strategist

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

A growing number of GOP operatives and donors are concerned that President Trump is letting his reelection chances slip away and are suggesting that the part shift its focus towards protecting seats in Congress, NBC News reports.

"Vulnerable GOP candidates are currently tethered to an unpopular president, fighting for survival against a potential blue wave after Trump’s widely panned performance in the first debate, his coronavirus diagnosis and his erratic behavior on economic stimulus talks," NBC's Sahil Kapur writes.

Kapur cites recent polling showing Joe Biden to be leading Trump by at least 10 points, adding that across the country, "Trump is hemorrhaging support among seniors and faces widespread defections among white college graduates, particularly women."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bob Dole is still alive — and he worries the Debate Commission is biased against Trump

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

Longtime Republican Senate Leader Bob Dole (R-KS) returned to the public sphere on Friday to question the integrity of the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Dole, 97, was the GOP nominee for president in 1996 and chaired the Republican National Committee during the Nixon administration.

"The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan [with] an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine," Dole posted on his Twitter account.

"I am concerned that none of them support [Trump]. A biased Debate Commission is unfair," he declared.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump brutally mocked with ‘leaked’ footage after internet learns he will get a ‘medical exam’ live on Fox News tonight

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to undergo a medical exam Friday night by Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel and the Twittersphere hasn't missed a beat.

In the prelude to the live televised event on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET., the media still has not been told when Trump's last negative COVID-19 test result result came back or whether or not the president is actually fit to campaign, let alone lead the nation.

Continue Reading
 
 
